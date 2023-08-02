Jim and Claudia Cameron were headed to their new home in Cape Meares from Portland on Highway 6. Suddenly, a car coming east swerved into the Camerons’ westbound lane. Jim was able to react quickly and veered off to the right. The vehicle behind the Camerons, a truck pulling a trailer, was not so lucky; it was hit head-on. Numerous emergency vehicles and Life Flight soon arrived; Cape Meares volunteer firefighters came with the Tillamook Fire Dept. The woman driver heading east had to be evacuated by helicopter from the scene; two adults and two children in the other car were taken to the hospital by ambulance. So scary; life can change in the blink of an eye.

This accident brought home to Capt. Pete and me the need to obtain Life Flight coverage. We signed up for a lifetime membership by calling 800-982-9299. According to its website, www.lifeflight.org, “A Life Flight Network Membership relieves you from liability for out-of-pocket costs of emergent medically necessary transports completed and billed by Life Flight Network.” Hope we never need to use it, but it does seem like good back-up insurance.

