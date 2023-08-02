Jim and Claudia Cameron were headed to their new home in Cape Meares from Portland on Highway 6. Suddenly, a car coming east swerved into the Camerons’ westbound lane. Jim was able to react quickly and veered off to the right. The vehicle behind the Camerons, a truck pulling a trailer, was not so lucky; it was hit head-on. Numerous emergency vehicles and Life Flight soon arrived; Cape Meares volunteer firefighters came with the Tillamook Fire Dept. The woman driver heading east had to be evacuated by helicopter from the scene; two adults and two children in the other car were taken to the hospital by ambulance. So scary; life can change in the blink of an eye.
This accident brought home to Capt. Pete and me the need to obtain Life Flight coverage. We signed up for a lifetime membership by calling 800-982-9299. According to its website, www.lifeflight.org, “A Life Flight Network Membership relieves you from liability for out-of-pocket costs of emergent medically necessary transports completed and billed by Life Flight Network.” Hope we never need to use it, but it does seem like good back-up insurance.
Portland resident Johnathan Blake Morriss, 31, was originally detained as a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Cape Meares on July 8. He is now facing charges in Tillamook County of murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is accused of killing Carlo Anthony Setfanellos Jr., 47, also of Portland. We hope nothing this violent ever happens in our little village again.
Barbara and Vern Swanson have a trail cam set up in the wooded area behind their house. They are familiar with it capturing images of elk, deer, coyotes, and even an occasional cougar. But the other day they saw a good-sized black bear had passed in front of the lens! You never know what’s in your backyard, neighbors.
I visited with neighbor Bob Garrigues on a recent walk around the ’hood. I asked him what he’d been up to this summer and got a response I didn’t expect: He had traveled up to Seaside to watch an ultimate frisbee competition. He has a longtime friend whose daughter was competing in the event, so Bob went up to be part of her cheering section. Always fun to be exposed to a new sport.
Cape Meares resident and author Butch Freedman will be offering a six-week writing seminar at the Barbara Bennett Community Center on Tuesdays, September 12 to October 17, from 10 a.m.–noon. The workshop is open to both experienced and new writers and will focus on documenting one’s full-life experience. The process begins with memories from childhood and works its way up to the current year, diving into the important moments - the turning points. Classes will be limited to 8 participants. For more information or to register, email Butch Freedman at rfreedman33@gmail.com. In lieu of tuition, writers are asked to make a donation to either the Cape Meares Community Association or the Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters Association.
