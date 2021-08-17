Patience is a virtue. And Cape Mearesians will have to have some patience, because we are yet again postponing a community gathering due to the resurgence of COVID. The Cape Meares Community Association, after consultation with community members, has decided not to hold the annual Labor Day potluck. The Delta variant is on the rampage across the country, and the COVID infection rate is on the rise here in Tillamook. Here’s hoping 2022 will return us to normalcy. Get those vaccinations, folks! Protect yourself and others.
The Cape Meares Emergency Task Force wants to issue a thanks and congratulations to Gordon McCraw, recently retired Emergency Manager for Tillamook County. Gordon helped our community start its now-robust disaster preparedness program, and has been a tremendous resource and support as we ready ourselves for the inevitable earthquake and tsunami, among other disasters. He played a key part in a community-wide full evacuation drill a few years ago, as well as led the regional emergency preparedness meetings. We understand Gordon will be retained as an on-call emergency management director until the fulltime position is filled. Thanks from the bottom of our hearts for your emergency management service, Gordon—not to mention those helpful weather forecasts.
We went to the Tillamook Farmers Market for the first time this season. We had wanted to go earlier, but something always interfered. Anyway, it was a nice day and the market was hopping. Lots of good, fresh veggies to buy; live music to dance to; kids’ activity table; and good eats for lunch (including jumbo cookies!). We saw a couple of neighbors to say hi to. The Tillamook Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through September and is located between the Tillamook County Courthouse and the Pioneer Museum on Laurel Avenue. Check it out!
On a personal note, family and friends gathered for a happy event on Aug. 7. Our daughter Nicole married Craig Thomas in a lovely ceremony at a Salem winery that evening. The weather was perfect as the beautiful bride walked down the aisle, escorted by the man you know as Captain Pete, to join her husband-to-be and their combined five children under a marriage arch built by her cousin’s husband, Vinnie Nollette. Craig was a widower with three children; the blended family of seven now boasts kids ages 12, 13, 15, 16, and 18. This means we net three more grandchildren; hooray! We are now up to 14; the more the merrier around here. We wish the happy couple and big family many joyful, albeit busy, years to come.
Jack and Sue Drafahl do just about everything together. They dive in the Solomon Islands; take stunning underwater, landscape and wildlife pictures; write and publish fiction and non-fiction books…and now have had surgeries just a week apart. Come on, guys, this is taking those “be as one” vows too far! Jack had back surgery and Sue had knee surgery. All of us here in Cape Meares wish you a full and speedy recovery, Jack and Sue!
