I trekked a good section of the Washington Pacific Crest Trail (PCT)—from my easy chair. Karen Walz, Carolyn Ollikainen, and Carolyn’s cousin’s wife, Gayle, went on a three-day backpacking trip in Washington in early Aug., and their path included a section of the PCT. Karen carried a Garmin inReach satellite communicator set on the “share” function to allow a few selected contacts, including me, to follow the trio’s progress. Between that and the video Carolyn put together upon their return, I felt as if I had been along as they started off from Cady Ridge Trailhead; hiked 2,500’ in elevation up to beautiful Lake Sally Ann to camp overnight; cut across fields to Meander Meadows Camp, with the stunning ridgetops of the Washington Cascades and Glacier Peak in the distance as they pitched their tents near tall alpine firs; and then tackled the last but toughest stretch, five to six miles of steep trail in poor condition, back to Cady Ridge Trailhead. They battled biting bugs and mosquitos along the 22-mile hike (thank goodness for head netting!), saw bear scat but no bears, and encountered snow. Their gourmet dehydrated meals included Pad Thai and lasagna, and they began and ended their trip with overnight stays at Carolyn’s Lake Wenatchee cabin. Upon their return home, Karen was treated to a fresh salmon dinner and Carolyn to a good steak; their husbands were glad to have them back! Great job, ladies.
Here came a blue car down 3rd St. in Cape Meares, with a dozen Barbie dolls perched on its roof. Not to worry; their legs were safely tucked under the roof rack. Whose car could it be but Spike Klobas’s? Her husband, Randy, calls her vehicle “The Barbie Car.” Spike does admit that the Barbie dolls might be a problem in a car wash. By the way, she’s looking for a Ken or two.
