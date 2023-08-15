A 14’ derelict boat washed into the south cove of Cape Meares beach and was discovered on August 1. The boat was a McKee Craft, quite battered and beaten up. There was a life jacket in the otherwise empty vessel. Chris Spence notified our local park ranger, Simon Freeman, who in turn notified the Coast Guard. When neighbor Steve Walz saw a picture of the boat, he said he had seen it the week before, beached on the bank by Hobsonville Point. Capt. Pete called the Oregon Marine Board and found out the boat had been sold by the registered owner in 2016, but the new owner has not reregistered the boat. Oregon State Parks will be removing it from the beach; however, because of its location, they can’t simply drag it off the beach. It will have to be cut up and removed piece by piece. In the meantime, some wag has attached a sign that reads “Peter Iredale.” To be continued.
Fall salmon season kicked off August 1 in Tillamook Bay, and it didn’t take long for Andrea Papadopoli to catch the first fish in the Memaloose pool. She landed a bright coho on a foggy Sunday, August 6. Is her name familiar? Yes, Andrea also caught the first spring Chinook in the pool, back in April. Way to go, Andrea. I crown her Salmon Queen of 2023.
We have a new piece of emergency management equipment for the Barbara Bennett Community Center. It is an air scrubber, free to our community from the Oregon Dept. of Human Services via Tillamook Community Emergency Preparedness representative Randy Thorpe. The idea is if we are ever in a situation where the air quality here is very bad due to smoke from fires, we can “scrub” the air in the community center and use that place as a refuge for villagers. It is a large piece of equipment, weighing about 150 pounds, currently stored in our shed. Be prepared, not scared.
There is somet’ing new at our house. It is a TING, an electrical monitoring device we received free from our home insurer, State Farm. You plug the little box into an outlet and it starts monitoring the electrical system in your house, checking for shorts or power outages. We know TING works because former neighbor Rod Pelson had one in his Cape Meares home. One time when he was in his second home in Lake Almanor, Calif., he called us up and said, “Your power is out.” The TING in his home here had sent a text message to his cell phone, and he knew about our daytime outage before we did. You might want to check into a TING for your home.
All open burning and burn barrels have been prohibited in our area since July 15th. Other regulations can change due to increased fire danger in hot weather. A yellow or “high” level permits campfires or warming fires only at designated sites. A red or “extreme” level prohibits all such fires. Check out current public restrictions at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
