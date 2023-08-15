A 14’ derelict boat washed into the south cove of Cape Meares beach and was discovered on August 1. The boat was a McKee Craft, quite battered and beaten up. There was a life jacket in the otherwise empty vessel. Chris Spence notified our local park ranger, Simon Freeman, who in turn notified the Coast Guard. When neighbor Steve Walz saw a picture of the boat, he said he had seen it the week before, beached on the bank by Hobsonville Point. Capt. Pete called the Oregon Marine Board and found out the boat had been sold by the registered owner in 2016, but the new owner has not reregistered the boat. Oregon State Parks will be removing it from the beach; however, because of its location, they can’t simply drag it off the beach. It will have to be cut up and removed piece by piece. In the meantime, some wag has attached a sign that reads “Peter Iredale.” To be continued.

Fall salmon season kicked off August 1 in Tillamook Bay, and it didn’t take long for Andrea Papadopoli to catch the first fish in the Memaloose pool. She landed a bright coho on a foggy Sunday, August 6. Is her name familiar? Yes, Andrea also caught the first spring Chinook in the pool, back in April. Way to go, Andrea. I crown her Salmon Queen of 2023.

