Sand was piled a foot deep in the parking lot at the end of Bayocean Road. We thought someone had dumped a truckload of sand to soak up the water that often pools there, but neighbors assured us it simply had been blown in by the wind. We saw a car get stuck there, needing a tow to get out. The road department was notified and pushed sand off to the side. Many thanks!
Kathy and Kevin Burke recently returned from a trip to North Carolina to visit one of their daughters and their three grandchildren. And Kathy did not come home empty-handed! Kathy’s eldest granddaughter buys and sells vintage clothing; she bought a beautiful old lace dress for Grandma Kathy. Kathy took one look at that and said, “I’ve got to have a tea party!”
Thus it came about that late last month, Kathy and her co-hostess, Patti Smith, held a tea party at the Burkes’ cabin up the hill. The ladies in attendance dressed in fancy gowns, hats, jewelry, and even cute shoes. The high tea menu featured salmon and cream cheese sandwiches; mozzarella, basil and tomato skewers; sushi rolls; and cream puffs, scones and lemon cake. There were four varieties of tea served, including the traditional black tea. Although I was not in attendance (more summer company at our house), I understand that everyone had a delightful, if appropriately restrained, time. What fun!
Who should kick off the fall salmon season at Memaloose pool but the dynamic duo of Tony and Andrea Papadopoli! Fog finally lifted after days of hanging around the bay, and Aug. 1 dawned cloudy. The sun broke through soon after the Papadopolis launched their boat for their first fishing foray of the fall season. At just about 7:30 a.m., Tony hooked a Chinook, played it to the boat, and Andrea netted it; a beautiful hatchery salmon! A real coup for Tony, who was also the first to catch a spring Chinook at Memaloose this year. Not to be outdone, Andrea quickly followed by catching not one but TWO bigger salmon that same morning, tagging out in about an hour. Way to go, Papadopolis! Setting the bar high, as usual. May all you other fisherfolk out there have some luck this fall, too.
In more fishing news, Pete Parks recently participated in the Ilwaco Tuna Club Invitational, held July 30th and 31st. It was rough water out there, but Pete’s boat caught the third largest tuna and came in 19th in the contest. Although Pete and his team usually enter the Oregon Tuna Classic as well, this year he may not, as he is busy remodeling his Cape Meares beach home this summer. Rocking and decking starts September 13th and is expected to take three weeks. It’s lookin’ good, Pete!
I met Pat Danenberger’s grandson and his family on the beach the other day, pulling a big-wheeled beach wagon full of little kids and dogs. What a wonderful contraption! And good to hear that Pat, a long-time community member, is doing well.
