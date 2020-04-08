Congratulations to Sue and Jack Drafahl! Their book “Discovery” won honorable mention for the Reader Views Reviewers Choice 2020 award. This stay-at-home pandemic period affords us a perfect time to read. You can order “Discovery” or any of the Drafahls’ books on Amazon; check it out.
Many thanks to Kate Metz for the soft and comfortable face masks; I picked up two the other day. Kate put her sewing skills to work and made face masks from some old material she had on hand. She is offering them free of charge to the Cape Meares community; contact her via e-mail at katemz@gmail.com. These are not medical-quality masks, but are useful to wear when going out and about to help us learn not to touch our faces during the coronavirus crisis.
The Cape Meares community garden is underway. Sally McGee is generously allowing the garden to be planted on her property on 4th St. NW. Soil has been delivered and the tubs are overflowing. Worms are being relocated and added to the new bins; the garden could use some more worms, if anyone has extra to offer. One crop of spinach and salad greens grown in the greenhouse has already been harvested. Carrot, spinach and kale seeds are planted and it is time to get potatoes in the ground. A fence is going up. Freddie the frog is still alive in the compost but now in hiding; Sally regrets having sprayed him with a mister. If you would like to join Sally, Bev Stein, Butch Freedman and Jenny Francis in the community garden effort, please contact Bev at steinbeverly@gmail.com.
The Klobases recently had a fun virtual get-together with their daughter Ellery and her family, who live in Gladstone. Ellery and her husband, David, and their two children dressed up for a formal Saturday night dinner. Ellery made invitations to the event and slipped them under eight-year-old Reed’s and five-year-old Willow’s bedroom doors. Grandma Spike and Grandpa Randy, here in Cape Meares, received their invitations online. Ellery dressed in her wedding gown while David wore a tuxedo; Willow decorated her face with stickers; Reed came as a menacing comic book character; no report on what the grandparents wore, but I was told they would be formal only from the waist up. The menu featured homemade ravioli and strawberry cake. Too bad Grandma and Grandpa couldn’t taste that, but still a fun family time!
Another set of grandparents, Kathy and Kevin Burke, enjoyed a virtual concert from grandson Theron the other night. Tuned in via FaceTime from Cape Meares, the Burkes saw and heard Theron play his trumpet in a personal concert. What a blast—literally!
As I mentioned last week, our five children are keeping in touch with us via the Marco Polo one-way video chat. We and the five of them record a chat daily; it’s been a good way to support each other.
Please let me know if you have found a way to stay connected with family and friends during this lockdown. Stay safe and remain hopeful!
