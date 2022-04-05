For the first time in two years, Cape Meares held a community potluck without masks or vaccination requirements. Hooray! Twenty-one individuals enjoyed the evening with lots of good food to choose from: entrées of sliced ham, cheese-chilies casserole, and lasagna; side dishes of couscous-cranberry salad, two green salads, and baked beans; and scrumptious desserts, ranging from a home-made apple pie to a Costco chocolate cake—and these were just some of the dishes. Everyone enjoyed conversing with neighbors and catching up on community news. Mark your calendar to attend the next community potluck on Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center.
Cape Meares was hopping over spring break. The weather was mostly favorable, and a lot of people turned out to enjoy the coast. Among those were our son’s family of four. Our four-year-old granddaughter and her mother each caught a fine trout out of Cape Meares Lake, and her father helped Grandpa bring home crab from Netarts Bay. Her little brother, age two, got to hang out with Grandma, but it won’t be long before he’s wielding a fishing rod and helping to pull up crab traps. It did help that Cape Meares Lake was stocked with 4,000 trout the week before spring break. The fishing fun is just starting: The ODFW stocking schedule for our lake shows more trout due to be dumped in April 22-26, May 6-10, May 27-31, and Sept. 16-20. Get your family out there to bring home dinner!
Rod and Mary Jane Pelson just returned from a family vacation to Cabo, Mexico. Their group was an even dozen and enjoyed activities such as surfing, snorkeling, fishing, ziplining, a cooking class, beach walks at sunrise, lounging by the pool, and filling up on wonderful food and drinks. Mary Jane celebrated a birthday while down there, which included being serenaded during an all-resort evening fiesta. What a great way to make family memories!
I came across something interesting on a recent beach walk. A young man had a board he was throwing at the edge of the surf, then jumping on and riding it for a few yards. I stopped and asked him about his activity. He said he was skimboarding. He would wait for a wave to come ashore, let it almost peter out, and then toss his board down before the water began going back out. He explained that you want one to three inches of water for skimboarding. I asked him how far he’d been able to ride his skimboard. He said his longest ride had been 50-60 feet. Wowzers!
A reminder that it is snowy plover nesting season (March 15-Sept. 15). This means certain areas on Bayocean Spit are off limits to beachgoers. The restricted area is roped off and posted. You may walk or ride horses on the wet sand, but not up on the dry sand—and walking your dog, riding a bike, camping, and flying kites is off limits altogether in that area. Please respect the rules and do your part to help protect our shorebirds.
