Dredging has been completed and the Memaloose boat ramp is open. Time to gear up for spring Chinook fishing. Buy your annual fishing license and salmon tag as well as your parking tag, test-run your boat motor, check your fishing line for nicks, dig out your favorite spinner—and get ready! Good times are ready to roll again.
We recently had a marvelous walk through the forest with our next-door neighbor Narayan Lincoln. She led us through part of the 120-acres that the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is looking to purchase from a private owner as part of a water conservancy/environmental protection effort. We saw legacy stumps from the old growth forest, as well as hemlocks, spruce, and some cedar. Narayan pointed out Oregon grape, skunk cabbage and a trillium, and there were many sword ferns, huckleberry bushes and fungi. An elk herd preceded us on much of the walk, their two-toned brown bodies flashing through the trees. Thank you for the personal tour, Narayan.
The Watershed Conservancy Project is a huge undertaking for our community. Various individuals are contributing in different ways. Simone Goldfeder, Miriam Fultz and Bev Stein are leading the acquisition effort. Bev also gives regular updates to the community in her position as president of CMCA. Narayan has escorted individuals from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, DEQ, the Cape Meares Wildlife Refuge, and the Oregon Coast Trail project through the property in question. Other volunteers are recording their observations on an iNaturalist app and, at last count, the eight participants have marked 159 observations and identified 88 species. As of March 21, CMCA has received contributions from 35 people/families designated for this project, totaling about $97,000 for pre-purchase costs such as appraisals, assessments and legal fees. For more on the Watershed Conservancy Project, go online to capemeares.org. Many thanks to everyone who is contributing to this complex endeavor.
Woo-hoo, about time: A new fiber cable is going to be installed from Tillamook to Hillsboro. Two companies, Astound Broadband and Amazon Web Services, are joining forces on this project. The 100-mile fiber will be laid underground, improving connectivity in the Tillamook area and along Highway 6. This may even lead to cell towers being installed along that route at some future point, although that is not part of the current undertaking. The entire project is expected to be a boon to the Tillamook labor force as well as to users of the service. Finally, good news about Highway 6!
The Oceanside Water District, which serves Cape Meares as well as Oceanside, is looking for a volunteer to serve on the Budget Committee to review and approve the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The volunteer would attend one meeting by phone from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. If you would be willing to give an hour for this necessary function, please call the administrative assistant for the district at 503-842-0370.
Pete Steen and Kevin Burke will be presenting an emergency management “Tech Prep” seminar for Cape Meares residents on April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Come learn how to keep the lights on and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.