Dredging has been completed and the Memaloose boat ramp is open. Time to gear up for spring Chinook fishing. Buy your annual fishing license and salmon tag as well as your parking tag, test-run your boat motor, check your fishing line for nicks, dig out your favorite spinner—and get ready! Good times are ready to roll again.

We recently had a marvelous walk through the forest with our next-door neighbor Narayan Lincoln. She led us through part of the 120-acres that the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is looking to purchase from a private owner as part of a water conservancy/environmental protection effort. We saw legacy stumps from the old growth forest, as well as hemlocks, spruce, and some cedar. Narayan pointed out Oregon grape, skunk cabbage and a trillium, and there were many sword ferns, huckleberry bushes and fungi. An elk herd preceded us on much of the walk, their two-toned brown bodies flashing through the trees. Thank you for the personal tour, Narayan.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted: