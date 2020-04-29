Preppers, unite! Check out the MIT Technology Review article posted April 15, 2020, entitled “They Were Waiting for the Big One; Then Coronavirus Arrived.” Yes, it’s about Oregon’s north coast preparing for our eventual earthquake and tsunami and how that ultimately gave us a leg up on COVID-19. The piece especially highlights the community efforts of Linda Kozlowski of Manzanita and, to a lesser extent, preparations that have taken place right here in the Steen household. The author, Britta Lokting, is the daughter of my cousin David Lokting. Britta lives in New York City and has had a far-too-close-up view of the coronavirus crisis. You can find her article at https:// www.technologyreview. com/2020/04/15/999514/ oregon-preppers-the-big-one-coronavirus-disaster-preparedness/.
Nice to see the good folk here haven’t lost their sense of humor. The beautifully painted sign for the Cape Meares Community Garden includes, in smaller print below, the words “Can you dig it?” Thank you, Jenny Francis!
Kate Merz recently spotted a pod of orcas off our beach. She saw as many as six at once and thinks there might have been more. Kate watched for almost an hour as they leapt from the water, displaying full views of their tuxedo coloring and dorsal fins. She also saw many seals heading south, very close in. There’s always something to marvel at in the ocean.
Many thanks to Kate and Jenny for stitching up a storm recently. Both have been making masks for local needs; between them, they have made several dozens. Another Cape Mearesian, Narayan Lincoln, has sourced materials for Tillamook and Cloverdale mask-makers. We appreciate your hard work and generosity in these tough times, ladies.
Have you started your victory garden yet? The Walzes are growing garlic, radishes and kale, and they have planted beans and broccoli in a cold frame. Steve and Karen are still eating off last year’s Swiss chard and carrot crop. Steve has been prepping the remaining raised bed areas by spading in agricultural lime for tomatoes, cauliflower and a bonus veggie of some sort; he says they are still learning what grows well here. They also have an indoor lemon tree that is struggling to return to its once-thriving self. Arla Ayers employs an “early seed starting system” with heat mats and lights; she teaches this method to Master Gardener and Seed to Supper groups. Her “from seed, early indoor” crop includes tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, dill, basil, and cucumbers. She has also planted raised beds with lettuce, spinach, peas, carrots, radishes, and onions. Arla is also growing strawberries from bare root in a vertical, stacking planter called “Mr. Stacky.” The Klobases are eating chard that is coming up on its own, rhubarb and chives, plus they always have mint. They also have a tree that has produced limes. My husband, Pete, is the gardener in our family and has planted kale, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, chives, onions, carrots, and potatoes, with basil yet to come. Spring has sprung and it’s time to garden!
Looking for good news? Check out www.humanprogress.org. There’s progress everywhere!
