BJ Byron reminds us that it’s time for the annual CARE drive. Community Action Resource Enterprises, Inc. (CARE) is a homegrown organization fighting poverty in Tillamook County. For 16 years, CARE put on a Bowl-a-thon to raise money (and BJ participated!), but this year they are raising funds through a socially-distanced walking event. Check out their website at www.careinc.org for the details. Contributions to CARE provide emergency services (e.g., $500 covers a security deposit for a renter; $30 buys a bus pass for a senior who can no longer drive) as well as help for healthy families (e.g., $500 buys 14 packages of diapers, each containing 216 diapers; $70 buys a stroller). The annual fundraising drive runs from May 1-May 27. Also, BJ says if you didn’t get your pie connected to last year’s fundraising event, call her at 503-842-2738 for a pandemic extension.
Thank you, Arla Ayers, for news that the Tillamook Master Gardeners are having their annual plant sale. Ordering is online only and the last day to order is April 28. Payment is due when you order. Your order will be assigned a pickup time on April 30 or May 1 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds by the livestock barns; please follow COVID-19 masking and social distancing guidelines when fetching your order. Go to www.tillamookmastergardeners.com
for all the details. Master Gardener members have been growing tomatoes, veggies and/or flowers for you; be sure to check it out!
I found out when visiting with Arla that she and her husband, Brad, attended the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn, Ore., on April 15. The couple was celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary that day; congratulations to them! The festival features 40 acres of tulips in 100 acres of outdoor space, and it runs through May 2. Tickets must be purchased online at www.woodenshoe.com. As a Master Gardener, Arla especially loved seeing the fields of pink, red, yellow and multi-colored tulips. It was the perfect way for these longtime lovebirds to mark their special occasion.
Rod Pelson invited Charles Ansorge to go musseling at the south end of Cape Meares beach. Rod has been adventuring outdoors here since the 1970s; he’s a good teacher. However, what neither of them planned on was a rock falling off the cliff and hitting Charles on the noggin! Although he saw stars, Charles was not seriously injured, and he and Rod continued with their shellfish gathering. Good thing, too, because later that day, Rod and his wife, Mary Jane, fixed a delicious meal of mussels for Charles and his wife, Marcille. Charles was hooked by the flavor, but advises us all to wear hard hats if we are venturing close to the sheer face of the cape.
Heads up! The long-trumpeted fee station has finally been installed at the parking lot on the dike road. A sign at the entrance to the dike road announces that it is now a day use fee area. The charge is $10/day. As previously reported, you may buy an annual pass for $55 (discounts for certain groups). For further details, go to https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Parks/ParkingPass.htm.
