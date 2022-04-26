We were out of town for just a few days when all snow broke loose. I received texts, e-mails and pictures of snow here in Cape Meares—in April! Surely one for the record books.
It’s official! Kent Martin received his new membership certificate at the Tillamook Fire District Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 9. This means Kent joins Mike Smith, Dave Audet, Olli Ollikainen, and Jonathon Hedden in the elite squad manning Station 73 right here in Cape Meares. As rural volunteer firefighters, they are trained to do a variety of first responder tasks in addition to fighting fires. Olli and Mike are also Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs). Congratulations to Kent and thanks to all five Cape Meares volunteer firefighters for serving and protecting our community.
Speaking of our volunteer firefighters, Kent, Mike and Dave responded to a fire at Bay Ocean Boys Self Storage Units in Bay City on Easter Sunday. All three helped fight the big fire, along with other firefighters from Tillamook, Rockaway, Garibaldi, and Bay City Fire Departments. The cause of the two-alarm fire is under investigation.
Two adult beachgoers neglected to pay attention to the tides on Easter and were trapped in the cove at the south end of Cape Meares beach. The mother of one of them checked with locals to find out when the tides would be low enough to permit the two to come back the way they had gone. Once she found out it was only two hours, in daylight, she thought it best to let them wait it out—hopefully learning a good lesson. All’s well that ends well: The trapped beachgoers were able to walk back around the point after a couple of hours.
Spring has sprung and the Master Gardener sale is ready to help you take advantage of it. Arla Ayers, a Master Gardener right here in Cape Meares (along with Wendy Kunkel and Marcille Ansorge), says the in-person plant sale will be held in the Livestock Pavilion at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds on May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online sales have already started and close May 3; you can find the catalog at https://tillamookmastergardeners.com. If you order plants online, you may pick them up at the north door of the Pavilion on May 6 from noon until 4 p.m. or on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be hundreds of tomato plants in varieties that grow well in a coastal climate, as well as vegetable starts, perennials, and house plants. There will also be vendors selling gift items and native plants. And if you have a specific gardening question or problem, check with the Master Gardeners at the help desk during the sale for answers.
Please join us at the Barbara Bennett Community Center on April 30 for the annual clean-up. Work will start at 9:00 a.m. and end around noon. Bring your favorite gardening tools or inside cleaning supplies; coordinator Patti Smith says we will try to do both areas this year. This event will happen rain or shine; be there or be square!
