The story of the City of Bayocean never fails to captivate, especially for those of us living by the sea. Now we have a new book that explores its destruction, “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon.” Author Jerry Sutherland spent the last eight years researching the Oregon resort town and its inhabitants, and he has put together a unique chronological narrative with numerous maps, pictures and diagrams. Jerry will be at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum April 28 and 29, from 1-4 p.m., autographing his book. You may purchase a copy there anytime, online through Amazon, or check out a copy from the Tillamook Library. We just received our copy and are so looking forward to reading it. Find out more at www.bayocean.net.
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) elected two new board members at the April 10 board meeting. Aaron Cope is assistant treasurer and Donna Letho assistant secretary for CMCA. Congratulations—and thank you in advance for your time and help, Aaron and Donna.
Ten individuals from Cape Meares attended the Tillamook Fire District’s annual awards banquet on April 15, honoring volunteers and staff. Aaron Cope was recognized for being a new recruit for the Cape Meares volunteer firefighting team, joining Mike Smith, Olli Ollikainen, Dave Audet, and Kent Martin in protecting our community. Mike Smith received a 10-year length of service award. Earlier that same day, Dave Audet and Kent Martin had passed training for their Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification, making it four on our team with that training (Olli and Mike being the other two). Congratulations, guys, and heartfelt thanks for your service!
Pete Steen and Kevin Burke put on an enlightening emergency preparedness seminar called “Tech Prep” on April 15. They covered the dos and don’ts of generators, including a discussion of the wattage of individual appliances and how to preserve and rotate fuel. They talked about how your vehicle can be an additional source of energy for your household; what devices are available to charge your cell phones and computers; the importance of having battery-powered tools and back-up batteries; ham radios and satellite phones; and options for fold-up solar panels. Around 18 individuals were in attendance, and the lively question-and-answer exchange showed their high level of interest. Thank you, Pete and Kevin, for taking time to educate the Cape Meares community on this important subject.
We saw a good idea for bird lovers on our walk the other day. A six-foot tall pole had a bird feeder at the top and an upside-down, five-gallon bucket positioned halfway up the pole. What a clever way to stop squirrels from eating all the birdseed!
The Barbara Bennett Community Center annual clean-up is this Saturday, April 29. Volunteers will start at 9:00 a.m. and end by noon. There will be inside and outside jobs to do this year. Building manager Patti Smith hopes to see you there!
Condolences from the Cape Meares community to Kristi Ostroff and her family on the recent passing of her father. May warm memories from his long life comfort them now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.