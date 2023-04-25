The story of the City of Bayocean never fails to captivate, especially for those of us living by the sea. Now we have a new book that explores its destruction, “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon.” Author Jerry Sutherland spent the last eight years researching the Oregon resort town and its inhabitants, and he has put together a unique chronological narrative with numerous maps, pictures and diagrams. Jerry will be at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum April 28 and 29, from 1-4 p.m., autographing his book. You may purchase a copy there anytime, online through Amazon, or check out a copy from the Tillamook Library. We just received our copy and are so looking forward to reading it. Find out more at www.bayocean.net.

The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) elected two new board members at the April 10 board meeting. Aaron Cope is assistant treasurer and Donna Letho assistant secretary for CMCA. Congratulations—and thank you in advance for your time and help, Aaron and Donna.

