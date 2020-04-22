Last week we gave a shout-out to the health care professionals and first responders from Cape Meares who are helping in the COVID-19 pandemic. This week I’d like to add the grocery clerks, food bank volunteers, truckers, mail and package delivery folks, and anyone else who is keeping us going in this crisis. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
Congratulations to Seasons Kaz Sparks, owner of Salty Raven in downtown Tillamook, on her business being named the “featured business” by TLC, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, in early April. The credit union described Salty Raven’s history and suggested members check out the fun clothing and art items Salty Raven has to offer at www.saltyraven.net. Seasons responded with thanks for the credit union’s personal approach and said, “We can’t stress the value and importance of banking with a local institution enough.” A win-win, for sure.
Does BJ Byron have a sweet deal for you! As many of us here in Cape Meares know, BJ raises money for the local Tillamook charity CARE each year through a bowl-a-thon at Tillamook Bowling Lanes. This year, however, the bowl-a-thon has been canceled due to the pandemic. Yet the need at CARE is greater than ever, as they help people in Tillamook with emergency assistance, homeless services, support for first-time parents, assisted living facilities and community development projects. To encourage your support, BJ is offering to bake a pie for you if give $100 to CARE. If you match her biggest donor at $500, BJ will bake three pies for you at Thanksgiving, three at Christmas, and three some other time of the year. If you have ever had one of BJ’s pies, you’ll know you are in for a slice of heaven! You may deliver checks made out to CARE to BJ at her home (5945 4th St. NW) or contribute to CARE online at www.careinc.org and forward the receipt by e-mail to bjbyron66@yahoo.com. She asks that you please make your contribution by May 1; thank you.
An interesting photo was sent to my iPhone the other day. Local beachgoers found a long, big-eyed, fierce-looking fish dead on the beach. They thought it might be a barracuda. It was, in fact, a longnose lancetfish. This fish is found in ocean depths down to 6,000 feet and grows up to 7 feet long. It has an eel-like body; big pectoral and dorsal fins; long, pointed, dagger-like teeth; and big eyes for seeing in the dark depths of the ocean. It frequently comes up to shallower water at night and feeds on salmon and other fish. This is only the third longnose lancetfish we’ve heard about or seen on our Cape Meares beach over the last three decades. Cool find!
Margaret Tweelinckx called with an update on Gloria Languedoc, formerly of Cape Meares. Gloria has moved to a foster care home now and is doing better. She would again appreciate any mail from her old friends. Her new address is Capusan Adult Foster Care, 2239 SE 74th Ave., Hillsboro, OR, 97123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.