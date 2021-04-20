A few years back, the Tillamook County Creamery Association came out with a new aged cheddar cheese named Cape Meares cheese. We were delighted here in Cape Meares! We bought the cheese for hostess gifts, enjoyed it at holiday parties, and generally ballyhooed it. You can imagine my dismay when I went to pick up more (now that we are vaccinated, we can have company again—and I needed the makings for hors d’oeuvres) and could not find it anywhere. I called the Creamery and talked to a nice woman in customer service…who told me they are no longer using the Cape Meares name on that cheese. They still make the delicious white cheddar, but now call it “English-style Sweet Cheddar Cheese.” They wanted the title to be more descriptive of the taste. “Our” cheese is now part of the “Farmers’ Collection” of eight cheeses; check them out. I’m sure they are all tasty, but I will certainly miss having a cheese named after Cape Meares.
We have noticed the Tillamook Public Works Department doing clean-up along the sides of Bayocean Road. Several slides in the past month were pushed off to the left or right of the road to clear a pathway for vehicles; the Public Works folks are removing some of the major debris. Thanks once again for your hard work, road crew!
Also, thank you to the PUD for helping a few houses here in Cape Meares eliminate a flickering lights problem. The PUD replaced corroded elements in three pedestals and that seems to have done the trick. We are fortunate to have such responsive personnel in Tillamook County services.
Just as in the good old days! Merrie and Jon Ziady came over to have lunch and play two games of Scrabble, now that all four of us are vaccinated against COVID. Capt. Pete fixed his famous salmon burgers, and then he rightfully won one of the Scrabble games. Merrie, as usual, won the other one. It had been 13 months since we last had had the pleasure of such a gathering; it was good to catch up. Pete and I found out how lucky we’ve been to have our children and grandchildren all resident here in Oregon and able to make day visits; the Ziadys’ daughter, her husband and two children live in Princeton, New Jersey, and Merrie and Jon have not seen them since Aug. 2019. There are plans for a grand reunion with them in Cape Meares this August, however. The Ziadys’ son and his family live in Portland, Oregon, so Merrie and Jon have seen the two grandchildren from that family regularly, albeit with masks and social distancing. What a trial it has been to be separated from family and friends! We know the pandemic isn’t over yet, but we can see tangible progress being made.
I hope hearing about people resuming close-to-normal lives will encourage more individuals to get vaccinated. That is our best chance for reaching herd immunity more quickly. Let’s set the standard here in Cape Meares! Please get your shots.
