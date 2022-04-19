Knowing I would be out of town this week, I wracked my brain in advance for a topic you, dear readers, might be interested in. I came up with BEACHCOMBING!
First a disclaimer: Beachcombing isn’t what it used to be. In the past, spring storms with strong winds would last days, pummeling our west-facing bedroom window. That was when we knew it was time to beachcomb. But in the last five or so years, the pattern has changed. Winds have not been so westerly, so strong, or of multi-day duration. Beachcombed treasures have been scarce. But, oh, the glory days! Let’s look back…
Our family’s first glass float from Bayocean Spit was found by our daughter, then 12, on a spring break beach hike. It was a beautiful, baseball-sized float, light aqua with a frosted pattern left by a net long since worn off by the sand. She found a second float three years later, on Mother’s Day. Then our son, age 12, found a float. He had seen a shiny spot, about the size of a quarter, indicating something was buried in the sand. He dug it up to find an exquisite little green glass ball.
Those finds were serendipitous. Later on, however, we set out specifically to beachcomb. Occasionally, we did find glass floats: a large, dark green glass ball surrounded by seagulls picking at its cover of algae; a basketball-sized float rescued just before the ocean could sweep it out to sea; floats shaped like roller pins; a clear glass float hidden inside a black plastic clam shell. But as glass floats were replaced by plastic floats, we looked for other treasures.
We collected foreign glass bottles with etchings of pagodas, battle scenes, and sea creatures. We found red light bulbs, presumably lost from foreign fishing boats. There have been messages in bottles: six, so far! Our favorite was a note from the father of the bride, apparently having drunk most of a bottle of red wine he had bought for his daughter’s wedding before stuffing his note in said bottle to throw it into the Umpqua River.
Our best beachcombing find, however, has to be Hotei. We found him in spring 2014, a 2011 Japanese tsunami relic, face down in the sand on Bayocean Spit. He looked like a turkey leg, but Pete said, “It’s a carving.” We turned him over, discerning a Buddha-like rotundness to the 15” tall chunk of wood. He was covered in algae. Once cleaned up, however, his smiling face was revealed. Hotei is the god of good health and abundance; one of the seven gods of good fortune in Japanese mythology. He is depicted as a balding old man, holding the world in his hand and carrying his few possessions in a cloth sack on his back. A beachcombed treasure, indeed!
A note from Bob Garrigues, Cape Meares’s representative on the County Road Advisory Committee: The Road Dept. has set Apr. 18 as the date to do something about the giant puddle at the beach end of Bayocean Road. Hope something good happened yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.