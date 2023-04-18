Rocks on the shoulder of Bayocean Road eastbound and a mangled car piece on the opposite shoulder were silent testaments to what had happened just hours before.

A passing motorist had encountered an active rockslide at that spot, near a dock belonging to the Winter family, and in swerving to avoid falling rocks, had hit a basketball-sized rock already on the road. Thank goodness no one was hurt. A tow truck had carted off the wrecked car by the time we passed the site. It reminded us of a similar accident several years back when a boulder the size of a VW bug fell right in front of a moving car. Keep your eyes peeled on that dangerous road, neighbors.

