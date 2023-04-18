Rocks on the shoulder of Bayocean Road eastbound and a mangled car piece on the opposite shoulder were silent testaments to what had happened just hours before.
A passing motorist had encountered an active rockslide at that spot, near a dock belonging to the Winter family, and in swerving to avoid falling rocks, had hit a basketball-sized rock already on the road. Thank goodness no one was hurt. A tow truck had carted off the wrecked car by the time we passed the site. It reminded us of a similar accident several years back when a boulder the size of a VW bug fell right in front of a moving car. Keep your eyes peeled on that dangerous road, neighbors.
A crowd that included Steve Walz and Kathy and Kevin Burke from Cape Meares gathered at the Whiskey Creek fish hatchery the day before Easter. The Tillamook Anglers hosted an adipose fin-clipping party, where many volunteers clipped the adipose fins on approximately 100,000 spring Chinook. The adipose fins are clipped so that the fish can be identified as hatchery-originated salmon. This annual event was canceled for three years during the pandemic, but it was back in full force this year. Volunteers gathered at 8:30 a.m. for donuts and hot beverages before the clipping began, and all the little spring Chinook were processed before lunch. The group enjoyed a BBQ lunch put on by the Tillamook Anglers, with most of the fixins’ donated by local vendors. The fish clipped this day will return in three years for eager fisherfolk to catch. Thanks to the many volunteers, adults and children, who contributed to this worthwhile effort on Easter weekend.
Speaking of salmon, the commercial and recreational ocean Chinook salmon fishing season will likely be postponed until Sept. 1 along most of the Oregon coast due to extremely low returns of California Chinook salmon stocks. The majority of the Chinook salmon off our coast in the summer are fish returning to their spawning rivers in northern California. The Chinook salmon that Capt. Pete and I fish for in Tillamook Bay and its tributaries are from different runs; we have not heard of new restrictions on those at this time. Chinook salmon as a species is currently being considered for inclusion under the Endangered Species Act; a ruling on that has yet to come. As for coho salmon, ocean fishing is restricted by zone and dates; check the Oregon Fish and Wildlife website for further information.
An interesting critter washed up on our beach the other day. It was a dead skate, 4’10” nose to tail with a 4’2” wingspan. This is the second skate in a week. We have also seen a number of skate egg cases lately; they are nicknamed “mermaids’ purses” for their clutch-purse shape.
The twice-monthly craft sessions at the Barbara Bennett Community Center have ended for this winter season. Many thanks to Jenny Francis for having hosted the group on the first and third Wednesdays of the winter months. We look forward to starting up again in November of this year.
