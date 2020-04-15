Thanks to all the medical professionals and first responders manning the front lines in this pandemic. A special shout-out to those from Cape Meares: Dr. Jennifer Hedden; nurses Jeanne Lopinski, Jenny Francis, Karen Widmer, Rachel Beard, and Sandra and Danella Acosta; home health care aide Ann Fluetsch; state police officer Matt Gordon; volunteer firemen Mike Smith, Randy Klobas, Olli Ollikainen and, in training, Dave Audet and Jonathan Hedden. I know there are other health care workers ready to pitch in on a neighborhood basis, too, if needed. If I have missed naming a local health care professional or first responder, my apologies; know that your efforts are appreciated as well.
After their fabulous online concert last week from a grandson playing the trumpet, the Burkes put some more dates on the calendar. Looks as if the grandchildren will be reading poetry aloud or offering additional musical performances, while Grandpa Kevin is going to tell jokes from his “Bad Dad Jokes” book. If only we could all tune in for that!
The Klobases took a drive to Astoria, checking out bridges and hikes. One of Spike’s favorite bridges is the little 102-foot Chasm bridge at Neahkahnie, built in 1937 by the WPA. It is made of reinforced concrete deck girder and has a lovely arch of stone. That bridge is one Spike can see from back home in Cape Meares, given a clear day and her big binoculars.
The Smiths’ son, Mikiah, and his family were looking for a way both to have fun while staying home in Corvallis and to include grandparents Patti and Mike in Cape Meares and Mikiah’s sister, Angie, and her family in Molalla. They came up with “dress for dinner week.” They chose themes for four nights of the week: Monday was the ’70s; Tuesday formal attire; Thursday the Wild, Wild West in honor of Kenny Roger’s passing; and Friday monochromatic night. They viewed each other’s attire via FaceTime and had a ton of fun. What are you doing to stay in touch with loved ones during this pandemic? Drop me an e-mail at ellensteen2@gmail.com, or give me a call at 503-842-8608 to let me know and I’ll share your good idea with Fencepost readers.
Our little village is quieter than usual these days. I took a walk on the beach and then back through town. I saw a little girl, perhaps four years old, walking home from the beach with her mother. From across the street, she called out to me and held up a picture. “It’s a unicorn,” she said. Someone (Mommy?) had drawn the picture for her and she was clutching it tightly. “Are you out looking for unicorns; have you found any?” I called back across the street. “No, not today,” she replied, looking down. But then her mother said, “How about the other day, under the rainbow?” The little girl brightened up. “Yes,” she exclaimed, “I saw them in the puffy white clouds under the rainbow!” There is still much beauty in life; we are limited only by our imaginations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.