Spring building projects are budding out in Cape Meares. Pete Parks is currently redoing the siding and deck on his family’s home on 3rd St. NW, as well as installing new windows (he says a new garage door and gutters will come later this spring). Guy Kyle and his wife, Stacy Mason, have the outline of their new home on 6th St. NW staked out. Steve Walz just finished an elk-impermeable fence around his side yard. Fun to see what’s going on and up in the neighborhood!
Glorying in being fully vaccinated against COVID, Captain Pete took his drift boat and Steve Walz, a vaccinated fellow fisherman, out steelheading on one of the last sunny days before April showers. They drifted the lower section of the Wilson River, above tidewater. The duo put in at 9:30 a.m. instead of 6:30 a.m. to miss any crowds; they called it right, as there were only two other boats on the water. Despite it being quite late in the winter steelhead season, Steve hooked a fish mid-drift—but it got off. Still, some action and some sunshine; the fishermen were happy enough with that.
The Cape Meares Emergency Preparedness Task Force met recently to discuss changes in leadership. Mike Neal is stepping down as captain of the Spruce Holler neighborhood; Dave Audet is taking his place. Mary and Scott Gordon would like to retire as captains for the East Lake neighborhood and are looking for a replacement. If you would like to be a neighborhood captain or learn more about our community’s emergency preparations in general, please contact Kathy Burke at 503-369-2055 or via e-mail at kkburke73@gmail.com.
Have you checked out the refurbished piers in Garibaldi recently? The Lumber pier, down to the left midway through town, has been converted into an accessible dock for fishing, crabbing and picnicking, with several picnic tables available. There are marvelous, colorful educational signs about salmon, crab, shellfish, and estuaries posted along the walkway to the pier. You may toss your fishing line or crab pot over the side and enjoy a beautiful view of Tillamook Bay while waiting for action. To access the second pier, go farther west in Garibaldi and turn left on 12th St. to reach the parking lot for the Coast Guard Boathouse. The Oregon Coast train might whistle by as you get out of your car. Right as you step onto the pier, a stairway down to the right takes you to the clam beds, where you may rake for cockles or dig little neck clams, horse neck clams, or varnish clams. Or you may wish to continue walking straight on out the pier and step into one of several turnouts for crabbing. The Coast Guard Boathouse at the end of the pier is interesting to check out; it’s open weekends, noon-6 p.m., admission by donation. A sign proclaims that the boathouse is a historic landmark, “the last of its kind on the Oregon Coast.” Take a day this spring to have some outdoor fun in Garibaldi!
