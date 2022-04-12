Cape Meares resident Kevin Scaldeferri reported that a humming bird with a fully extended tongue came to his bird feeder recently. The poor bird’s tongue couldn’t retract; thus, it couldn’t feed and will ultimately die. Kevin says this condition is caused by a fungal infection which is almost exclusively picked up from feeders that are either dirty or filled with something other than plain, refined white sugar syrup. Kevin asks those of you who feed hummingbirds to empty and clean the feeders every couple of days, and to fill them with a 4:1 mixture of water and white cane sugar. If you are unable to clean your feeders regularly, he suggests that you take them down. Check out this link to the National Audubon Society for further information: https://www.audubon.org/news/hummingbird-feeding-faqs
Hooray, hooray, happy days are here again! Kathy Burke was given the awesome responsibility of taking care of her granddaughter’s kitty…and said kitty slipped out the door during a company dinner, and Kathy could not find it. She was thrilled when, after a week’s absence, Slinky was found by neighbor John Hugill. Kathy’s granddaughter was delighted, of course, and Slinky looked none the worse for the wear—she must have munched on some fat mice while avoiding our resident coyotes.
It is time to check your fishing gear in advance of the spring Chinook season, typically considered to be May and June. Pull line off the reel, looking for nicks. Check the drag on your reel. Make sure any guides on the rod itself are not loose. Sharpen the hooks on your lures. Start your boat motor and make sure you have a new supply of fuel. Be sure your boat is equipped with the proper number of life jackets. Read the new 2022 fishing regulations. Last but surely not least, buy your fishing license and tag! Go online to MyODFW.com or visit an ODFW office or licensed vendor. Wishing you tight lines and tons of fun this fishing season!
We had a pretty sleepless night, late April 2 into the early hours of April 3. Someone was setting off fireworks on the beach! In fact, a Cape Meares resident found a box of fireworks still smoldering at the north beach access at daylight. Please, folks, be sensible, obey the laws, and, above all, be considerate. And to those of you who rent out your Cape Meares get-aways: Please be sure you are renting to responsible individuals.
The power went out about 9 in the morning on Wed., April 6. It turns out a tree had fallen and taken out a power line on Bayocean Rd. Not to worry here at home: Capt. Pete had his trusty one-burner stove, powered by a single canister of butane gas, up and running before I knew it. Soon water for my morning tea was merrily boiling away. The Tillamook PUD responded quickly, as always, and power was fully restored by 9:35 a.m. Thanks for being on top of it, Capt. Pete and the Tillamook PUD.
