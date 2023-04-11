Longtime Cape Meares residents Dana and Joel Baker, owners of Kitty’s Food and Spirits, have recently opened a retail vintage store in downtown Tillamook. Bazaar Bazaar is located at 314 Main Ave., and does it have STUFF! The cute store is chock-full of antiques, vintage clothing, whimsical collectibles, old books, unusual furniture, general housewares, and tchotchkes. Capt. Pete and I had fun looking over the merchandise the day after the shop’s grand opening. For the time being, Bazaar Bazaar is open 11-5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Bakers plan to expand the store’s hours this summer. It’s great to see downtown Tillamook coming back to life after the pandemic.
Our daughter Carole, her two sons and one son’s girlfriend came down for a day during spring break. We fed them crab melts, tomato-basil soup, veggies and chips for lunch, followed by snickerdoodles, chocolate chip cookies, and make-your-own sundaes with Tillamook ice cream and toppings for dessert. The crew walked on the beach, helped Capt. Pete load some heavy furniture in his truck, and then we went to town to buy them all hoodies from Salty Raven. From light blue to teal, mustard yellow to orange, with a narwhal whale and a jellyfish, a mushroom and a salmon—those soft, warm hoodies cover the gamut. Check out Salty Raven’s recently expanded offerings online at saltyraven.net or at the Tillamook (109 Main Ave.) or Cannon Beach (140 S Hemlock Street) store. We ended the day with happy hour treats at Tora Sushi; yum, yum!
