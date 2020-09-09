Greetings Bay City! Thank you Mayor McCall for covering for me at the Fencepost. You wrote a wonderful article; and thank you for giving me a vacation from my duties. Thank you David!
What a wonderful vacation! Kin and I met our sweet daughter Marilyn and lovable son-in-law Lee for what I call “camping in the boondocks”; no phone, newspapers, water, and no sewer hookups - “boondocks camping”. Our daughter and husband are well equipped for this wilderness camping. We could not have a campfire, but dinners were prepared in what I call a “trough” filled with charcoal. All cooking was done in a cast iron dutch oven. Lee and Marilyn do not settle for hot dogs and beans….oh no! We had tamale pie, biscuits and gravy, lasagna, and more. I had baked all of the desserts ahead of the trip, but I’m sure they could manage that as well in the dutch oven. For some reason our daughter, Marilyn Jo, and our son Matt (Feb. 1967-Sept. 2018) can cook anything over wood or charcoal. Matt would send us photos of meat he was preparing to cook over hickory. Matt and Marilyn slicing, dicing, marinating, and cooking in the same kitchen at the same time, was a dangerous place, but the most entertaining place to be on any given holiday. I am notoriously known for my lack of cooking skills. I think that motivated them to become great survivalist chefs (LOL). Anyway, the camping trip was wonderful. Hearing the “nothingness” at night was my favorite thing….well until I heard the rustling in the bushes and the snap of a twig in the black of night. Who needs scary stories around the campfire? Not me!
As David mentioned, the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival was postponed and rescheduled for August 20-21, 2021, a two day festival featuring live music, dancing and grilled oysters, and so much more. The Pearl and Oyster Music Festival is the Oyster Club’s main fundraiser, with all monies earned going to the Watts Family Park for development of the sports fields. A lot of dedicated volunteers work hard all year on the festival, grant writing, raising money (thank you generous sponsors), scheduling bands, contacting food and craft vendors, and a doing number of other tasks. For the reasons I just stated, I was certainly disappointed when a recent article in the Headlight Herald referred to Watts Park as a big field, good for dogs, when in fact we have soccer, baseball, and softball being played on Watts Field now. I will let the Parks Committee offer more details about grants and planned usage, and the continued development for the benefit of, not only Bay City, but for our neighboring towns of Tillamook and Garibaldi.
I continue to be grateful for the amazing creative ways the Tillamook County Library, Bay City Arts Center, Bay City United Methodist Church, Bay City City Council, and, last but not least, our Bay City businesses have kept us entertained, fed, and informed during the pandemic. Thank you, one and all.
News of the Week
The big news from the library - they may be opening soon. They are currently in the process of getting approval to open to the public. This phase has been named “Library Express”. They continue to search for a library director. In the meantime Bill Landau and staff have done an outstanding job. For more information call (503)842-4792 or go online to tillabook.org.
Wow! The Bay City Methodist Church volunteers lovingly served 6,799 lunches this summer to children, many of whom may not have had lunch that day if it weren’t for the efforts of the Methodists and other organizations. Check out their Zoom and Facebook activities at baycityumc@bccoast.net, https//www.baycityorumc.org//, or https//www.facebook.com/baycityoregonumc/live/.
Special late birthday wishes to our friend Bub Simmons (August 29th). September birthday celebrations will be happening for Marcia Baertlein, Robert Pollock, Katie Stoecker (and I hope she is mending well from her surgery), Cindy Grace, sweet great grandmother Suzanne Barajas, Lynnlee Baertlein, and my fun and funny friend, Ed Jones. Celebrating their love and devotion with September anniversaries are Jim and Karen Allenbrand and Robert and Kathy Pollock.
News from City Hall: Due to the Labor Day Holiday, the workshop meeting will be held on September 14th at 5:30, and the City Council meeting will be on September 15th at 6:00. Wonderful things are being done on your behalf. Get involved, stay informed, or forever hold your peace (LOL).
Enjoy the glorious weather, have breakfast outside at Downies, play ball at Watts Park, stop by Debbie D’s for sausage (buy two – one for you and one for a friend), visit Kimmels and Rosenbergs and plan your outdoor project, and be thankful for the day. And thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.