Jody had something come up, and asked me to step in this week. That means no birthdays, anniversaries, or the other things that she is good at noting, and I am good at forgetting.
Labor Day has now past, which means that students will soon be back in schools, and the long summer days will soon make way for fall rains.
Did you know that Oregon was the first state to recognize Labor Day as a holiday? Bay City always strikes me as a perfect example of why we celebrate Labor Day. Labor Day recognizes the contributions of laborers to the achievements of the United States, just like the hard-working people who inhabit our little town. Those people keep our economy running, and provide for their families.
It is important that we support these families, and provide them with opportunities to spend quality family time nearby. In addition to events at the Bay City Arts Center, we have great outdoors facilities like Kilchis Point Reserve and Watt Family Park. Al Griffin Memorial Park also has some good activities, and the public is welcome to provide input on what we should do to improve it, and make it even better. There will be a meeting on Thursday, September 16th at 10:00 am at the gazebo. Please join in the conversation, so that we can make sure the park reflects the interests of our community members.
Due to the increase in COVID cases, the City has decided to conduct our regular meetings online. You can find the link for the meetings on the City's website.
Stay safe, and have a great week!
