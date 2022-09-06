Today is September 1st, the first day of autumn; not officially, of course. The official date is September 23rd. However, by the first of September, I have already seen the light change to the mellow light of fall. Autumn is, and has always been, my favorite season. I understand that January is the start of a new year, but for me, it begins with September. By the time the official September 23rd rolls around, I have already completed buying school clothes and supplies (a tradition, as a grandma, I still participate in) and completed my fall tasks. My notebook proudly shows tidy little check marks after each completed task: Clean and service truck, car, and lawn equipment (check); Yearly physical and visit to dentist (check); Yearly janitorial on house exterior and interior (check, check); Change batteries in smoke alarms, clean fireplace flue, change furnace filter (check, check, check); And last, but not least, put fabric and ribbon on all my summer canning (check). The last check mark in my fall notebook tells me that I am ready for winter, come what may.
I look forward to my autumn rituals…. The re-reading of my favorite book, One Thousand Gifts; Living Life with a Grateful Heart…. My October walkabouts in the Oregon woods collecting leaves, sticks, rocks…. Football games at OSU and Linfield…. Baking days…. Cooking in the fireplace with friends during the first fall storm…. Wearing jeans and sweaters every day…. And I am starting a new fall ritual – starting my day with poetry:
In autumn, and a lustre in its sky,
Which through the summer is not heard or seen,
As if it could not be, as if it had not been!
News from the Bay City Arts Center
September is shaping up to be another busy month at BCAC. They are inviting volunteers to help support the Hoquarton House Interpretive Center with painting and planting on September 10th from 9 AM to 5 PM at the site in Tillamook. If you have questions, call Charlie at (503)842-7013.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The Arts Center has created a way for our community to bring attention to, and educate, about this sad national crisis. On September 10th there will be a rock painting community event sponsored by the Tillamook County Suicide Prevention Coalition, where, from 10 AM to 2 PM, families can paint positive messages on rocks donated by Averill Landscaping Materials, while learning about suicide prevention, resources, and training available in our community.
If you haven’t been to the BCAC concert series, you are missing an opportunity to see some of the best entertainment on the coast. And the good news is that you don’t have to leave town to experience it.
On Friday, September 16th at 7:00 PM, master jazz guitarist John Stowell and legendary Portland jazz singer Anandi Gefroh will be presenting a concert. John has been hosting and performing jazz concerts at BCAC for over 20 years. This special concert will be broadcast live over the local radio waves on KAYN, 92.9 FM, and live-streamed via Live365. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For tickets call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
Looking ahead, the BCAC invites you to come out and audition for our community production of Narnia the Musical on Sunday, October 23rd from 3 to 5 PM or Monday, October 24th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. This show is open to community members ages 8 and above, and there are incredible roles for anyone with an interest in theater! No previous theater experience is required. Check back on the website for more information. You can contact Dana Reynolds by calling (231)675-7314 or emailing baycityartscenter@gmail.com with any questions or if you want to help.
Happy news, children! The Crafternoons are back at the Bay City Library, starting on Thursday, September 8th. You can drop in anytime from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. They will be making fun crafts every week, for example, fly butterflies, bubble painting, and making cereal-box pegboards. You may meet some new friends, see old friends, but there’s a good chance you will become someone’s best friend. Parents, mark your calendars!
Adults, have you thought about long-term care, or long-term care for your parents or grandparents? Trust me that the need comes faster than you expected. You will want to make sure that your loved ones have a plan that fits them. So, mark your calendar for Wednesday, September 7th at 1:00 PM when the Tilllamook Library will host a presentation by staff from the office of the Oregon long-term care Ombudsman. This presentation will demystify what it is like to live in long-term care. Topics will include how to be a smart consumer, the perks and pitfalls of community-based care, and resident rights in licensed long-term care.
I started to write the words ‘Being married to a former Marine.’ However, there is no such thing as a former Marine. Once a Marine, always a Marine, no ifs, ands, or buts. I will start again. Being married to a Marine, I am aware of all the important military dates for each month that Americans should remember: September 2nd,1945– V-J Day, Japan formally surrendered; September 10th,1962 – The US. Naval Sea Cadets Corps was incorporated; September 11th – Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance; September 14th, 1848 – the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ was written by Francis Scott Key; and September 16th is POW/MIA Recognition Day. Please pause and remember the men and women who served, and the many who gave all they had to give, their lives. Of course, today’s list of military remembrance dates isn’t complete. More will follow in future columns.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week. I’ll leave you with these words by Henry David Thoreau:
That night was the turning point in the season. We had gone to bed in summer, and we awoke in autumn; for summer passes into autumn in some imaginable point of time, like the turning of a leaf.
