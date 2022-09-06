Jody Daily

Greetings Bay City,

Today is September 1st, the first day of autumn; not officially, of course. The official date is September 23rd. However, by the first of September, I have already seen the light change to the mellow light of fall. Autumn is, and has always been, my favorite season. I understand that January is the start of a new year, but for me, it begins with September. By the time the official September 23rd rolls around, I have already completed buying school clothes and supplies (a tradition, as a grandma, I still participate in) and completed my fall tasks. My notebook proudly shows tidy little check marks after each completed task: Clean and service truck, car, and lawn equipment (check); Yearly physical and visit to dentist (check); Yearly janitorial on house exterior and interior (check, check); Change batteries in smoke alarms, clean fireplace flue, change furnace filter (check, check, check); And last, but not least, put fabric and ribbon on all my summer canning (check). The last check mark in my fall notebook tells me that I am ready for winter, come what may.

