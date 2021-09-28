Greetings Bay City!
Happy October! You can’t see me, but I am jumping for joy! October is here, my favorite month of the year. Yes, it is my birthday, and, yes, it is true, I do celebrate the entire month of October. But that is not why I love October. I love all things fall: Sitting by the fireplace with Kin, each with a good book; Changing the closets from summer clothes to fall; Canning food for the winter (although I don’t put gingham covers tied with ribbon on the lids anymore). I love the time spent outdoors in cold, crisp air gathering sticks and leaves to lay across my mantle. I love warm sweaters and blue jeans, falling leaves, and how the light looks in the late afternoon, tartan plaid wool blankets, and fall football games with the Beavers or Linfield Wildcats. I love making soup and homemade bread with my friends. Most of all I love the feeling of putting away summer and preparing for winter. I love gathering friends together like a squirrel gathering nuts, not that any of them are nuts – well, maybe a few – but they are my favorite friends anyway. I just like all things fall.
Speaking of preparing, fall is also a perfect time to gather as a community to prepare for winter storms. If you haven’t been to an emergency preparedness meeting for a while, there is a lot of new information available; and if you have never been to one, it will be well worth your time. The city has easy to follow information packets for you to take home with you. If you are interested in becoming a captain or co-captain for your neighborhood, you will receive a map of your neighborhood and captain job description. The Map Your Neighborhood (MYN) program “Consists of neighborhoods led by captains who collect information regarding the tools, resources, skills, and special needs from each neighbor so that their neighborhoods are ready to respond to problems and help the most vulnerable when disaster strikes. Neighborhood captains train their neighbors in the steps to take immediately following a disaster, beginning at home, and then reaching throughout the neighborhood.” So, mark your calendar everyone for Monday, Oct. 18th at 5:00 PM at City Hall. Don’t forget, masks are required.
If you are looking for ways to give back to your community, you’re in luck. The city of Bay City has announced that they now have two openings on City Council and three openings on the Planning Commission. You will be serving alongside people who are freely giving their time to serve their community for the betterment of all. It doesn’t get any better than that!
City Council meets the second Monday and Tuesday of each month. Next month’s meetings are Monday, Oct. 11th at 5:30 PM and Tuesday, Oct. 12th at 6:00 PM. If you wish to bring questions or concerns to the council, please submit them ahead of meeting day. For more information call City Hall at (503)377-2288. Masks are required.
I share my October birthday with some very fine people: Karen Allenbrand, Ramon Barajas, Karen Bowyer, Valerie Brace, Ben Douglas, Whitney McCraw, Teresa Callahan, Bill Landau, Rich Snyder, Mike Brown, Norma Seely, and sending special birthday wishes to my daughter Marilyn Jo who was born on October 31st and turns 51. Wait, that can’t be right! It wasn’t that long ago that I turned 51!
I am closing with a passage from English poet, John Donne (1572-1631):
“No spring nor summer beauty
hath such grace as I have seen
in one autumnal face”
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.