News from City Hall is pretty exciting. The City of Bay City was awarded a grant in the amount of $318,000 from Oregon State Parks to continue improvements to the Al Griffin Memorial Park Hiker/Biker Campground. It was matched with a grant from the Tillamook County TLT for $15,000. It includes the restoration of Patterson Creek, which runs through the park; and, depending on the results of an archaeological study, construction will begin next year. City Manager, Liane Welch, had more good news for Bay City; The Bay City Fire Department also was awarded a grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Fund. This will fund three firefighters’ turnouts and matches four turnouts that the city has already budgeted for. On behalf of all Bay City citizens, Liane Welch would like to thank the organizations awarding these grants.
Mark your calendars for three very important meetings that I’m sure you will not want to miss. On October 4th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM there will be a public meeting in the Ad Montgomery room at city hall for the Development Code update. Consultants will be presenting the draft amendments to the public.
City Council meets every second Monday and Tuesday each month. October dates are Monday, October 10th at 5:30 for council workshop, and Tuesday, October 11th at 6:00 PM for council meeting. Both are open to the public. At this time, they are not offering happy hour.
The Bay City Emergency Volunteers (BCEV) meet Monday, October 17th at 5:30 at the Bay City Ad Montgomery Community Hall. More information to follow in the coming weeks.
September is coming to an end, but Suicide Prevention Month’s efforts will continue until we stop this national crisis. I encourage every parent to read the September 2022 AARP Bulletin for an incredible article on child and adolescent suicide written by Stephen Perrine, titled “Our Kids in Crisis”. More than ever, the nation’s children are at risk, with soaring rates of depression and anxiety, and dramatic increases in suicide attempts. Organizations, such as the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the US Surgeon General’s Office are working together to solve this crisis. But we need to do everything we can at the local level. For local crisis emergency services and support for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, call (503)842-8201 or 1-800-962-2851. The phone number of the national suicide prevention hot line is 988. Both local and national numbers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Don’t suffer in silence any longer. Make the call.
The Bay City Arts Center has had a busy September of classes and entertainment. October looks even busier. On Friday, October 7th, 5:00-7:00 PM, the Arts Center will hold a gallery reception celebrating the work of local artist, Eric Sappington, and Community Connection, Amber Mohr. The monthly event is free and open to the public. For more information on the current and upcoming artists, please visit their website at “Artist of the Month”. For more information about Batik classes, or about signing up for a class, please email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
Auditions are continuing for Narnia the Musical on Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00-5:00 PM and Monday, October 24th, from 5:30-7:30 PM.
Just a reminder to get your tickets early for the Amanda Stanaway and Friends concert on Saturday, October 15th at the Bay City Arts Center. It is a great opportunity to hear three extremely talented performers right here in our little town, without the need to fight the traffic to attend a venue in downtown Portland. Amanda’s beautiful vocals and masterful guitar playing, Felix Hatfield’s story-telling folk songs, and Tevis Hodge Jr.’s talents with a blues guitar and classic blues vocals are sure to please. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen or by emailing baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
Years and years ago a dear friend gave me a charming wooden sign that reads “In my Father’s house there are many mansions, and I hope yours is next to mine.” It hangs by my front door. I love my friends. Some are new; some I met long, long ago; and others I have only met in the obituaries. What draws me to these different friends is that they all share these same qualities: kind hearts; generous; compassionate; gentle; humble. They all have servant hearts for their families, friends, community, nation, and the world beyond. These are some of the same attributes I find in Bill Landau. Bill has used his talent, time, and energy for the betterment of the Tillamook County community. With his stories in “Tales from the Library,” Bill made me laugh or cry, or sometimes both; always very entertaining. Bill, you are an amazing storyteller. Your public will miss you. Thank you for the joy you brought to children and adults alike. You are my new best friend, and I hope your mansion is next to mine.
I know that autumn’s clever--
She beckons with a warm, bright smile
And steals my heart away.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
