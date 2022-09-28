Jody Daily

Jody Daily

Greetings Bay City,

News from City Hall is pretty exciting. The City of Bay City was awarded a grant in the amount of $318,000 from Oregon State Parks to continue improvements to the Al Griffin Memorial Park Hiker/Biker Campground. It was matched with a grant from the Tillamook County TLT for $15,000. It includes the restoration of Patterson Creek, which runs through the park; and, depending on the results of an archaeological study, construction will begin next year. City Manager, Liane Welch, had more good news for Bay City; The Bay City Fire Department also was awarded a grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Fund. This will fund three firefighters’ turnouts and matches four turnouts that the city has already budgeted for. On behalf of all Bay City citizens, Liane Welch would like to thank the organizations awarding these grants.

