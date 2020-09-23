Greetings Bay City! Fall is my favorite time of year; and October is my favorite month. In fact, I spend all of September getting ready to celebrate October! Norma Seely and I celebrate our October birthdays together, my first two grandsons birthdays are celebrated, and my daughter was born on Halloween. I like to remind her that she was our 10-pound pumpkin. All of my favorite fall things come out of the closet for October; my wool blankets and sweaters, and my black and red plaid hunting jacket with matching purse (but my boots don’t match...they’re just black). But you know, nothing says that fall is truly here, like cornstalks on my front porch. Yes it is September, but October will be here before you know it; and I want to be ready.
Bay City has some important events planned for October. Judy Maring sent this following announcement; and believe me, you won’t want to miss it. It reads in part: The Bay City Fire Department Appreciation Dinner is set for Friday, October 23rd (the time and location is yet to be decided). The dinner is in honor of our first responders; volunteer fire men and women of Bay City Fire Department who have so freely given their time and life to our community during the Pike Road Fire. If you would like to volunteer to help by serving food (health cards are needed for handling food), being a greeter, setting up or cleanup, call Judy at (2534)222-2995 to sign up. They are also accepting financial donations for the purchase of food items. You can do so by buying a VISA card or by a check payable to Judy Maring (write Fire Dept. Appreciation in memo) and mailed to PO Box 3295, Bay City, OR 97107. For information call Judy. Keep your eyes open for the fliers and posters for this upcoming event.
You may remember that last week I mentioned that September is National Preparedness month.
Mayor David McCall has announced that on September 15th, the City Council issued Proclamation 2020-002 proclaiming both September and October, 2020 as Emergency Preparedness months. The proclamation encourages every community member to take active steps to protect their families and neighbors from natural and man-made disasters. All citizens and local businesses in our community are encouraged to create a home inventory of their personal property, speak with an insurance agent to make sure they are financially prepared for a disaster, and participate in the Great Shakeout on October 15th. The Great Shakeout is an Earthquake Preparedness event that takes place each year. At 10:15 AM on 10/15 people and organizations throughout Oregon will simulate an earthquake, and practice what they do following a quake. The City participated for the first time in 2019, and will participate again this year. Thank you David McCall and other Emergency Preparedness Committee members for working to keep Bay City prepared. Mark your calendar for Thursday, 10/15 at 10:15 and “Shake it Up”.
An announcement from Emergency Preparedness Committee Chairperson Helen Wright: There will be a meeting for the neighborhood disaster preparedness captains and other interested persons on Monday, October 19th at 6:00 PM in the Bay City Fire Hall. You will receive your emergency packets and maps of your neighborhoods. The Committee is asking the citizens of Bay City to buy and fill 1-gallon zip-lock bags with the following items: tooth paste and tooth brushes, soap, wash cloth, hand towel, hand sanitizer, and mask. These items will be passed out by the captains to those in need in their neighborhoods and/or included with the blankets in the emergency containers.
Your October calendar is filling up fast, and we still have eight more days until October 1st.
In this very difficult, sad, and downright dangerous world we live in, its important to lift up and honor the heroes who protect us; heroes that are always putting others ahead of their own needs, and sometimes their own lives. They are the ones who see one lifeboat, and they don’t get in until everyone is in and safe.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
