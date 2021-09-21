Greetings Bay City!
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The VFW Auxiliary September newsletter reports that each day an estimated 20 veterans commit suicide. The VFW Auxiliary is committed to lowering this number and changing the stigma surrounding mental health in America. You can help lower this number and make a difference in the life of a veteran, service member, or someone else in crisis by educating yourself and others about the warning signs that may mean someone is in emotional pain and might need help. The five signs to be aware of are: Personality changes; The person seems agitated, angry, or anxious; They seem withdrawn and isolate themselves; They often exhibit poor self-care and engage in risky behavior; They feel hopeless. If you, or someone you know, exhibits any of these signs, call the hot line numbers below. Let's work together to save the lives of our men and women veterans, service members, or others we know in our community, and bring hope to those who are suffering from a mental health crisis, because even one suicide is one too many.
Veterans Crisis Line: veteranscrisisline.net; 1.800.273.8255; Press 1
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; 1.800.273.8255
The Bay City United Methodist Church invites you to their baked foods and rummage sale on Oct. 1st and 2nd. Covid restrictions will apply, but, in good faith, they continue to bake and gather donated items. The best baked goods you will ever eat come from our Methodist Church women and (a few) men - Think apple pie that sells out every year!
The city sponsored open house at the Al Griffin Park on the evening of September 15th was attended by a number of Bay City residents who shared their thoughts on how to improve the park, helped identify community needs, and gave ideas for new park features. In the near future there will be more opportunities for input regarding the park. In the meantime, if you have questions, call Public Works Director, Roy Markee at (503)377-4121 or email rmarkee@ci.bay-city.or.us.
Club news from Bay City:
Because of Covid-19, the Booster Club has postponed its first meeting until Friday, Oct. 29th. Watch the Fencepost for more details to follow. Their summer rummage sale was a huge success, and this allows their good works to continue in our community. Their volunteer efforts, such as the town’s beautiful flower baskets, are always given without fanfare or expectation of recognition. Hip-hip hooray Boosters! For more information about the Boosters, visit their new Facebook page.
The 2022 Pearl and Oyster Music Festival is signing craft and food vendors, resource organizations, nonprofits, bands, singers, storytellers, and entries in a new feature - “Bay City’s Got Talent”, a talent show for all ages. To request an application call (503)931-9721 or email jodydesign@hotmail.com. The Oyster organization is also considering other events, for example: A city-wide garage sale- “What’s in your truck or trunk”; the “Easter Games” at Watts Park; and the “Little Pumpkins’ Party in Al Griffin Park. Depending on Covid restrictions, the Oysters will meet in October to discuss these events. Join the Oysters, a club dedicated to supporting our local businesses and nonprofits and bringing family entertainment to our community.
Bay City, it’s time to vote for the 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards sponsored by the Headlight Herald. Vote for your food, people, local businesses, and more. Remember, you're voting for “The best of the best in Tillamook County.” You can use the paper ballot found in the newspaper or vote online at www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/ballot. The deadline for voting is Oct. 1st.
Suicide Prevention Awareness is not the only September event that we bring attention to, celebrate, or remember. It is also the month of Grandparents Day, National Day of Service and Remembrance, Labor Day, Citizenship Day, and more; all worthy moments to honor something or someone. This September 11th marked the passage of two decades since we were attacked on our own soil by foreign terrorists; and it changed our lives and our nation forever. On September 11th, the National 9-11 Memorial and Museum held a reading of names of those who were lost in the attack on the World Trade Center towers. Houses of worship tolled their bells, and at sundown the annual tribute in light illuminated the sky. Twenty years ago, our country’s shared grief was replaced with hope, resilience, and unity. Twenty years later, we still remember and reflect on that day when everyday people just like us, not soldiers, packed their lunch pails, kissed their families goodbye, and I hope the last words their family heard were “I love you.” Yes, they were just like us. But on that day, they didn’t come home.
Dear Readers, democracy is our only defense against terrorism, both foreign and domestic. Let unity win over division, and love over hate.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
