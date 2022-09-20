I am continuing with my fall project to-do list…. Those tidy little check marks next to each completed task is growing. There is a method to my fall madness. Like most people, our home is a major investment for us; something we hope to enjoy for many years to come. Winter conditions at the coast can be very harsh to the exterior, and to some extent, the interior. Taking the time to prep, repair, and winterize helps protect that investment, and for me, it gives me peace of mind. They said it best in the 50+ Magazine. It reads, in part, “When it’s cold, wet, and windy, you don’t want to discover a leak in your roof.” I will share with you a few of our winter must-do projects: furnace checkup, clean gutters, have chimney and fireplace cleaned and inspected, change batteries in smoke detectors and our battery-operated interior emergency lights. And I’m sorry, I’m not loaning out handyman hubby, Kin Daily.
You’ll want to get your tickets early for the Amanda Stanaway and Friends concert on Saturday, October 15th at the Bay City Arts Center. Amanda will be joined by Felix Hatfield and Tevis Hodge Jr. Amanda, the owner and operator of Mana’s Kitchen, is a great local talent, well known in the community. Felix Hatfield is a singer-songwriter whose folk songs tell tales, which are said to “make the strange seem ordinary and the ordinary seem strange.” Tevis Hodge Jr. appeared with Amanda at her last concert at BCAC and wowed the audience with his incredible talent on a steel resonator blues guitar and renditions of songs by legendary blues icons. Tevis himself is truly a legend in the making. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen or by emailing baycityartscenter@gmail.com. You will find me in the front row.
The upcoming community production of Narnia the Musical at the Bay City Arts Center offers an opportunity for the whole family to participate. The show is open to ages 8 and above and has “incredible roles for anyone with an interest in theater”. There are volunteer opportunities for set building/painting, costumes, props, and more. Auditions are Sunday, October 23rd from 3-5 PM and Monday, October 24th from 5:30-7:30 PM. Call Dana Reynolds at (231)675-7314 or email baycityartscenter@gmail.com for more information.
The Bay City Emergency Preparedness Volunteers (BCEV) met on September 19th to discuss updates on Fire Wise, emergency supply sheds, and their new website. The good news for the BCEV? The Boosters Club has requested a partnership with them to put smoke alarms in homes of residents in need. You can always count on the Boosters to find new programs and ideas for the good of our community. The next BCEV meeting is Monday, October 17th at 5:30 PM in the community room at city hall.
The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay has announced a Ham radio Technician Class for those interested in earning a Ham radio technician license and becoming a key participant in emergency communications in our area. The class is being offered as an 11-hour virtual Zoom class with 4 sessions: Monday, Oct. 3rd, 6pm-8:30pm, Wednesday, Oct. 5th, 6pm-8:30pm, Friday, Oct. 7th, 6pm-8:30pm, and Saturday, Oct. 8th, 9am-12:30pm. For more information, or to register, go to https://evcnb.org/events-and-training.
The Bay City United Methodist Church would like to thank everyone who helped to provide lunches to our community children this summer. It was a much shorter season this year, just 25 days, but the volunteers still made and delivered an impressive 1,353 lunches.
My husband, Kin, was driving by the Methodist church this week when he saw Don Caspell varnishing the outside rails along the sidewalk. What made this amazing? Don turned 100 last week, but he continues to serve the church, as he has for so many years. In talking to him, it turns out that he had quite a birthday celebration. After Sunday church he was invited downstairs to the fellowship hall where he was surprised by special decorations, cupcakes and sandwiches, and a rousing singing of Happy Birthday. Later he went to pick up prescriptions at Fred Meyer, and the entire pharmacy staff gathered to sing Happy Birthday to him. That evening his family took him to dinner at Portside Bistro in Garibaldi. When the staff heard that Don was celebrating 100 years, they led everyone in the packed restaurant in singing Happy Birthday. It is obvious that this community loves and appreciates Don as much as we do.
I did not know that September is the National Senior Center Month. Our daughter, who is the director of the City of Salem Senior Center, “Center 50+”, reminded me. She wrote a wonderful article in the “Director’s Comments.” It reads, in part, “This is the time I love the most at Center 50+. Even as a child I felt like the new school year was a chance to start with a clean slate. I would put on my brand-new sweater and corduroy pants and march to school (sometimes in 80-degree weather) because, no matter the guidance my mom provided me, I was going to wear my new school clothes. I was also eager to see my old friends and meet all the new kids that had moved in over the summer. I was excited to show off how much I had grown since the last time everyone had seen me, hoping someone would notice the “new” me. I couldn’t wait to play hard at recess and show off to the boys that I had seriously improved in my kickball skills. I also wondered if my new teacher would like me and think I was smart. Little side note, my mom would also remind me “not to talk too much, and to pay attention to the teacher”, but, if my choir teacher asked me to sing, I needed to be ready and not scared “just sing out with all your heart”. Some of those feelings, memories, and even anxiety feel like just yesterday instead of 35-45 years ago. That same sense and need for new beginnings, seeing familiar faces, and trying new things is what we try and support in our fall programming. When you come to Center 50+ this fall, be prepared.” Well, she failed to mention that she was born on Halloween…. A sweet 10-pound pumpkin. Of course, she is going to love all things autumn.
Give me the season Autumn
When Autumn’s days are here.
