Greetings Bay City,

I am continuing with my fall project to-do list…. Those tidy little check marks next to each completed task is growing. There is a method to my fall madness. Like most people, our home is a major investment for us; something we hope to enjoy for many years to come. Winter conditions at the coast can be very harsh to the exterior, and to some extent, the interior. Taking the time to prep, repair, and winterize helps protect that investment, and for me, it gives me peace of mind. They said it best in the 50+ Magazine. It reads, in part, “When it’s cold, wet, and windy, you don’t want to discover a leak in your roof.” I will share with you a few of our winter must-do projects: furnace checkup, clean gutters, have chimney and fireplace cleaned and inspected, change batteries in smoke detectors and our battery-operated interior emergency lights. And I’m sorry, I’m not loaning out handyman hubby, Kin Daily.

