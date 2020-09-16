Greetings Bay City! With our current situation in Oregon, the September issue of Ruralite from PUD came out just in time! It talked about September being the National Emergency Preparedness month. I hope your neighborhood captains helped you prepare, and that you had your emergency go-bag at the front door. Being the worry wart that I am, I have four emergency plans: (1) Shelter in place, (2) Shelter in the RV, (3) Shelter in the car, and number (4) No shelter backpack – leave now! I hope I will never have to activate plan 4, as with any emergency, being prepared may just save your life.
For information on how to receive your emergency preparedness packet, call the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department’s non-emergency phone number (503)377-0233, City Hall at Bay City (503)377-2288, or Tillamook County Emergency Management Director, Gordon McCraw, at (503)842-3412 or FAX (503)815-3195. Thank you Gordon and our emergency management team of firefighters, Bay City Public Works employees, and our friends at Tillamook PUD. Think how many men and women from all these different agencies and organizations that it takes to keep us safe and our lives moving forward.
In times of trouble, neighbors need one another. We are so fortunate to have neighbors such as Jon Malcom and Don Backman who fell our hazardous trees broken by the wind storm, and helped Kin clean up the limbs. And thank you to our friends Gordon and Heidi McCraw for the loan of their generator when ours quit in the middle of the night, and to their friend Rod who helped deliver it. Also, when we needed our propane regulator replaced in the middle of evacuating, it was Stumpy at Tillamook RV Repair who got it fixed fast, took care of the warranty paperwork, and sent us on our way. Like I said, it takes a lot of people to keep us safe and our lives moving forward.
In the Oregonian’s Pearls before Swine (Sept. 6th issue), Goat asks Pig if he is worried about paying his rent. Pig asks “What day is it?”. Goat answers “It’s Sunday”. Then Pig replies “Sundays I worry about the virus”. It proceeds with Pig giving his worry schedule for each day of the week, and at the end of the script, Pig’s worry schedule is packed. I think some of us see ourselves in Pig. From the Covid-19 pandemic, social unrest, economic crisis, disastrous weather across the country, and, closer to home, the wild fires taking over our neighborhoods and towns, we have a lot to worry about. I don’t know about you, but I am asking myself “When will it end?”, and “When will we recover from this?”. I imagine that throughout history this question has been asked through every war, natural disaster, economic crisis, etc. Every family tree has similar stories of their hardships and loss, followed by stories of their bravery, stoicism, and faith. In the end, they did recover and overcome these enormous tragedies. They are our ancestors. We are connected to them; and if they could overcome these hardships, we can to.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost.
