The designation of September as National Suicide Prevention Month is a reminder that suicide is a national crisis. Fortunately, we have resources in Tillamook County that we can call on in time of need. The Tillamook County Suicide Prevention Coalition is a group of concerned citizens made up of representatives from Tillamook County, the City of Tillamook, Tillamook Bay Community College, school districts, public and private counseling services, the medical community, and others. Their goal is to raise awareness of suicide prevention, promote prevention education, and plan community events. One such event was community rock painting at the Bay City Arts Center on September 10th where families could paint positive messages on rocks, while learning about suicide prevention and training. Remember, if you, a loved one, or someone you know is in crisis, don’t hesitate to call for help. The phone number of the national suicide prevention hot line is 988. It is available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish.
Well darn! The Sedona Fire Band concert planned for Saturday, September 17th at the Bay City Arts Center has been canceled. It will be rescheduled on a later date. In the meantime, you will have the pleasure of hearing master jazz guitarist John Stowell and legendary Portland jazz singer Anandi Gefroh on Friday, September 16th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For tickets call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
I know how excited you are to attend the next city council meeting….and you’re in luck; its being held tonight, Tuesday, September 13th at 6:00 PM. Discussion items include lemon property, CAT and housing rehabilitation program, short term rental decision, and a new logo design for Bay City. Also, to be discussed is Resolution 2022-22 A Resolution Recognizing Unanticipated Revenue for the City of Bay City from the State of Oregon, Acting by and Through the Department of Administrative Services for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal recovery Fund (CSLFRF) Second Payment, and Making Appropriations. If you can’t be there in person, you can call in using call-in-number 1-518-992-1125, access code 389573, but you will miss the wine, hors d’oeuvres, and the music. Of course, I’m making that part up. But to be honest, the meetings are informative, and sometimes very entertaining, in ways you wouldn’t expect. All that aside, making decisions for our city is difficult and requires cool heads and the ability to make difficult decisions that are not always popular, all the while respecting fellow council members and working as a team. I still think that wine, hors d’oeuvres and music is a good idea.
It won’t be long before the Tillamook Bay Community College fall term begins. Classes start on September 19th, but don’t worry, you still have time to register. Registration is open through September 18th. For more information about the programs offered, financial scholarships and financial aid, and/or a student success coach, call student services at (503)842-8222. Whether you are a first-time college student or a returning one, you can find the help you need. Don’t let unanswered questions, you may have, stand in the way of a great college experience.
I don’t know about you, but I’d much rather see recyclable items made into something useful rather than end up in a landfill. The same goes for old paint. Luckily, we have Tillamook County Solid Waste and City Sanitary Services to help us out. Paper, cardboard, tin and aluminum cans, #1 and #2 plastics, and scrap metal can be dropped off at City Sanitary Services, 2303 11th St., Tillamook (9 AM-4 PM weekdays), or at Tillamook Transfer Station, 1315 Ekloff Rd. (8 AM-4 PM seven days a week). (Master Recycler tip: Collect nails, screws, small metal pieces, and lids in a tin can, and then squeeze the top of the can shut. This will prevent the smaller items from falling out when the can gets moved, dumped, crushed, or transported).
Hazardous wastes that are improperly disposed of are a risk to us and our environment. Paint, styrofoam, and a wide variety of hazardous wastes, including pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, poisons, oil and automotive fluids, batteries, and fluorescent light bulbs, may be dropped off at the Ekloff Rd. site on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holiday weekends) between 9 AM and 1 PM. The next one is on October 1st.
Disposal of yard debris is available at the Tillamook Transfer Site for a fee; But this month you can obtain a voucher for up to 9 yards from the Oregon Department of Forestry as part of their program to reduce backyard burning and the risk of wildfire. Thank you, Oregon State Forestry, for providing this service. And Smokey Bear thanks you too.
Kin and I had a wonderful week with lots of laughter and conversation with friends. The week started with Mike and Barb Brown and our mutual friend, the hoot-and-a-half herself, Helen Wright. Then a visit to see our sweet, and very entertaining friends, Bub and Fay Simmons. I dropped off birthday cupcakes to the most gracious friend I have ever had, Suzanne Barajas. Patrick, the best neighbor anyone could ask for, came to our home for dinner. He remains the best neighbor anyone could ask for, even after his dining experience with us. It all started with the burned string beans with mushroom sauce; the pot was black, black, and very black. The tea kettle was overflowing and spitting boiling water onto the burner. You would have thought that the boiling water would have extinguished the fire. What fire, you ask? Somehow a napkin landed on the hot burner as I was rescuing the teapot. With teapot still in hand, the napkin was in flames. The short version…. It was an evening of mayhem and chaos. Bless Patrick; He smiled and took it all in stride.
You ask, “What happened to your very aggressive, several pages long, annual fall to-do list?” that I told you about last week. Well…. It has several tidy little check marks next to completed tasks, but not as many as I had planned. Sometimes God laughs at me and my well laid plans…. and this time he even left me a poem.
Just one golden day again.
I would not waste the sunrise
Spring the latch upon my door,
To each leaf and tiny raindrop,
To every footstep on my floor.
Would that I had learned,
Ere precious moments slipped away,
For today’s my golden day.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. Join me next week for stories about Bay City people who make a difference in our community and in our lives, starting with Bill Landau and ending with Shaena Peterson….and a few more…. in the middle.
