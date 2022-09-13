Jody Daily

Jody Daily

Greetings Bay City,

The designation of September as National Suicide Prevention Month is a reminder that suicide is a national crisis. Fortunately, we have resources in Tillamook County that we can call on in time of need. The Tillamook County Suicide Prevention Coalition is a group of concerned citizens made up of representatives from Tillamook County, the City of Tillamook, Tillamook Bay Community College, school districts, public and private counseling services, the medical community, and others. Their goal is to raise awareness of suicide prevention, promote prevention education, and plan community events. One such event was community rock painting at the Bay City Arts Center on September 10th where families could paint positive messages on rocks, while learning about suicide prevention and training. Remember, if you, a loved one, or someone you know is in crisis, don’t hesitate to call for help. The phone number of the national suicide prevention hot line is 988. It is available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish.

