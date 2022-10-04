Jody Daily

Greetings Bay City.

Yay! October is here! It’s my birthday month; and, if you’ve been following the Fencepost, then you know that I celebrate the whole month of October. And every year hubby Kin Daily surprises me with a birthday gift that I wouldn’t have thought of in a million years; and he just knows, I’m going to love it. And Readers…. I always do. I am now the new owner of my very own portable ballet bar. Picture this: Jody unwraps gift; Jody’s thrilled; Kin assembles and reassembles; Jody tells Alexa to play ballet bar exercise music; first position – good, plie – good, arms – good; Jody places her leg on top of 5’ bar (Are you kidding!?); Kin lowers bar; He is so sweet, he offers to help Jody lift her leg; Jody suggests we turn the bar upright like a pole and she’ll just swing on it (I jest). I love my ballet bar. Within the week, I have mastered simple ballet bar routines. And the good news…. I can lift my leg on the now-lower bar all by myself!

