Yay! October is here! It’s my birthday month; and, if you’ve been following the Fencepost, then you know that I celebrate the whole month of October. And every year hubby Kin Daily surprises me with a birthday gift that I wouldn’t have thought of in a million years; and he just knows, I’m going to love it. And Readers…. I always do. I am now the new owner of my very own portable ballet bar. Picture this: Jody unwraps gift; Jody’s thrilled; Kin assembles and reassembles; Jody tells Alexa to play ballet bar exercise music; first position – good, plie – good, arms – good; Jody places her leg on top of 5’ bar (Are you kidding!?); Kin lowers bar; He is so sweet, he offers to help Jody lift her leg; Jody suggests we turn the bar upright like a pole and she’ll just swing on it (I jest). I love my ballet bar. Within the week, I have mastered simple ballet bar routines. And the good news…. I can lift my leg on the now-lower bar all by myself!
Speaking of October birthdays, I will soon be celebrating Norma Seely’s birthday. My friend of 46 years, Norma is a writer...a published author, to be exact. In her book, “Love in the Wind”, one of my favorites, she used Bay Ocean and surrounding area as the backdrop. If you’re looking for her books, she wrote under her own name, Norma Seely, and her pen name, Yvonne Norman. Happy birthday to my dear friend, whom I dearly love. Happy birthday to another wonderful writer/storyteller, Bill Landau. I hope you are enjoying your well-deserved retirement. Happy birthday to sweet friends, so gracious and kind to all, Valerie Brace and Karen Bowyer. Bless your hearts. And sending birthday wishes and a “We miss you” message to Whitney McCraw.
The Bay City United Methodist Church is holding its yearly rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9 AM to 3 PM at the City Hall Ad Montgomery Room. You can drop off your donations on Friday, October 7th between 9 AM and 4 PM. Please remember not to bring furniture, TVs, or any large items. Also on their calendar is Pastor Appreciation Day, planned for Sunday, October 23rd. More information to follow.
On Tuesday, October 4th, the City of Bay City will hold a Community Meeting for the Development Code Evaluation and Update. The project began in 2020 with the objective of removing barriers to creating a vibrant community that supports various modes of transportation. Changes in the revised draft pertain to organization and flow, middle housing (triplexes, townhouses, cottage clusters), height and size standards, flag lot standards, eating and drinking and drive in/through standards, and parking. The meeting will be held in the Ad Montgomery Community Hall/Council Chambers located at 5525 B St. in Bay City. And just a reminder…. Your City Mayor and fellow council members meet on Monday, October 10th at 5:30 and Tuesday October 11th at 6:00 in the Ad Montgomery Community Hall.
We went to Mana’s Kitchen today to purchase our tickets for the upcoming performance of Amanda Stanaway and Friends on October 15th at 7:00 PM. Buy your tickets early and come early and enjoy. Thank you, Bay City Arts Center, for hosting such great entertainment for Bay City.
Kin impressed on me that, with the cost of living going up and up (gas, food, rent), we need to watch where we spend our money, and, before we buy, ask ourselves “Do we really need this?” Being thrifty was once looked upon as a virtue; now, for many families, it is a necessity. I pulled out my mother’s WWII cookbook that was distributed to Americans. During the war, you could not readily buy what you needed. Gas and food were in short supply. If their child needed shoes, many parents prayed that they could buy them before winter.
Tips from my mother’s cookbook that I hope will help:
• Eat plentiful foods, locally grown.
• Buy only what you need.
• Never waste a morsel – make a stew or soup with all leftovers.
• Lesser cuts of meat will taste just as good as expensive ones if you cook them slowly and season them well.
• Cook from scratch whenever possible.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
What is autumn? A second spring, where the leaves imitate the flowers. - Albert Camus
