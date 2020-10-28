Greetings Bay City! Happy Halloween! Last week the Fenceposts and Gardening Matters were only available online due to the extensive coverage of campaigning and other news; so if you missed those articles you can read them online.
The news from City Hall:
The City has announced that they are now accepting applications for a Planning/Special Projects Technician. The deadline for applications is November 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
The Planning/Special Projects Technician serves as the Planning Commission secretary and will be responsible for those duties associated with Commission actions, such as attending meetings of the Planning Commission, keeping and typing minutes, typing correspondence, notifying concerned parties of Commission actions and preparing documents for planning affairs. This position is also responsible for answering building/planning questions from the public, working with the City Planner on building/planning issues, responding to inquiries related to City Ordinances and policies and relieving the City Recorder/Treasurer of routine administrative functions such as typing, telephone calls, and minor accounting functions. He/she is also responsible for keeping the property files up to date, upgrading the City’s filing systems, and maintaining the City’s web site. For a complete job description, benefits, and an application, go to www.ci.bay-city.or.us or call City Hall at (503)377-2288.
The Bay City Methodist Church continues to serve our community through Facebook and ZOOM activities. Check out their social hour on ZOOM every other Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. Contact the church at (503)377-2679 to get on their email list for a link to the ZOOM social. If you have a prayer concern or joy that you would like to have announced during their Sunday service, please send in your request early so they can be gathered in time for “Prayers of the People”. The church email is baycityumc@baycoast.net. For confidential prayer concerns you can contact Pastor David Hurd directly at daveghurd@gmail.com. If you would like to donate to the church, please mail your donation to PO Box 3135, Bay City, OR 97107. The church wishes to thank you for your continued support during the pandemic.
A happy October birthday wish goes out to Rich Snyder. November birthdays are being celebrated by Sandi Kirkland, Carmen Rost, Danielle Hurd, Ann Demaree and Sally Gienger.
The Bay City Planning Commission is moving forward with a review of Bay City’s land use ordinances, with the goals of identifying opportunities and barriers within existing ordinances that could be revised to help create a more vibrant downtown, address housing and transportation needs, (including those of pedestrians and bicyclists), and permit uses that would promote these and other goals. The Angelo Planning Group, partially funded by a grant from the State, is assisting the City in this effort. Darci Rudzinski and Emma Porricolo, from the company, held ZOOM interviews with community members last week to receive input from the citizens. Kin and I enjoyed our chance to participate. I will keep you posted on how this exciting program is progressing and how you can provide your input to help make our town even better.
The Booster Club is meeting at noon on Friday, October 30th. The meeting is being held at City Hall, and lunch is provided. They will be discussing how to assemble personal emergency bags, and providing a list of suggested items. Their popular rummage sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6th from 9 AM to 3 PM. Setup is Friday, Nov. 5th from 9 AM to 3 PM; also donations can be dropped off during that time. If you are unable to drop off your donation and need help, please call Gloria at (503300-0141. All Booster events comply with all Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.
On Halloween the Bay City Fire Department will be hosting a “drive by” trick-or-treat at the Fire Hall (with all the Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines). They have some “Very Special” surprises in store for you to enjoy from the safety of your own vehicle. They are definitely going above and beyond. Oh, did I mention that there will also be candy?
Remember how much fun it was to surprise your friends and neighbors with May Day baskets delivered to their door; always, of course, ringing the doorbell, then running and hiding? It gave two sweet 14-year-olds a great idea. My granddaughter, Macey Jo, and her close friend, Sophia, have been busy decorating paper bags and filling them with treats to hang on their neighbors’ doors. The bag reads “Happy Halloween from your Secret Spook”. The trick is to run fast; and both girls do that very well.
Happy Halloween Everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.