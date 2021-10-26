Greetings Bay City!
The fall weather was beautiful this year, but now the rain and wind have rapidly taken all my fall leaves to my neighbor's yard to enjoy.... Not really, it’s just wishful thinking on my part. There are now heavy and wet leaves all over our 1-acre yard for Kin to rake.... No, that’s just more wishful thinking.
Now for the Bay City News:
Thanks to the Tillamook County Library Foundation, holiday cookie decorating kits purchased by the foundation will be supplied to all branches and the bookmobile to enable patrons throughout the county to participate in this popular craft program. If you are not familiar with the foundation, it is a nonprofit founded in 1989, and was established to “accumulate and preserve an endowment, the interest from which is used to assist the Tillamook County Library system in realizing its mission: Empower residents and build a better community through learning, knowledge, and inspiration.” I believe they have more than fulfilled their mission.
The Methodist church has resumed in-person worship as of October 24th and they will also continue to livestream on their Facebook page, https://www.Facebook.com/baycityoregonumc/live/. They continue to “provide the safest environment possible” and ask if you attend in person to please show proof of your vaccination, and all attendees must wear a mask.
Remember to mark your calendars for the Methodist Church’s online silent auction fundraiser. Bidding starts on Thursday, Nov. 4th at 8:00 AM and ends on Friday, the 5th at 9:00 PM. The Bay City UMC wishes to thank you for your continued support.
The Great Oregon Shakeout was held 10-21-21 at 10:21 AM. Over 540,000 Oregonians registered to participate in the earthquake drill where all Oregonians were asked to drop to their knees, cover their head and neck and crawl to the nearest heavy desk or table and hold on until the shaking stops. When you live on the coast there is always the possibility of a tsunami after the earthquake ends. They recommend that you not wait to be told but assume that the tsunami is coming and immediately go to higher ground.
If you have someone in your household or neighborhood who has disabilities and you are looking for information on emergency preparedness, I recommend that you go to the ready.gov website and click on “Emergency Planning for Individuals with Disabilities.” It has extensive detailed information on how people with a wide range of disabilities can prepare for any type of emergency. I consider it a “must read” for all caregivers. Someone’s life may be in your hands. Be informed and make a plan.
Bay City’s Bub Simmons was interviewed this past week by Roland Easystone, office specialist at the Tillamook Veterans’ Services Office, as they recognize the service of local veterans in the leadup to Veterans Day. I have written in the past about Bub and his heroic service during WWII, as well as his and Fay’s long-term service to Bay City. Veterans’ Services plans to have Bub’s and other veterans’ interviews posted on the VFW Facebook page and on YouTube by November 11th. They will publish a link to the interviews in the Headlight Herald.
For those of us who live in Bay City, Bub’s heroics in World War II are well known and celebrated. But Bub’s life of service for the good of his fellow man didn’t end with the end of the war. When Bub came home, he continued a life of service to his community with the same dedication that he gave to his country. He worked as a logger, married, and started a family. Then In 1958 he went to work for the city of Bay City. He was responsible for putting in the citywide sewer and water system that included Tillamook Cheese Factory, obtained grants for small businesses, and put in a computer system in the city office. Bub oversaw the building of the library and city hall, was an active member in city council, and in 1977 became Mayor of Bay City and served for 10 years. Wait there’s more.... Bub was also Chief of Police and a volunteer firefighter. Yes, he is a hero to our country, but he is also a hero to his family, friends, and to the citizens of Bay City. On behalf of the citizens of Bay City, we thank you. And from me “Bless your heart Bub Simmons.”
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
