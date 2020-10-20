Greetings Bay City!
After 16 years, our steep gravel driveway had seen better days. Lucky for us, our neighbor, Jon Malcom, whose company is JM Excavating, Inc., took time away from his big projects to squeeze us in and do an awesome job of regrading and graveling our road. Jon is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known. The next day (his weekend) he was back with his excavator, dressing up the street in front of our home and smoothing out the rough spots. That’s what I call a good neighbor.
The Bay City Planning Commission is moving forward with a review of Bay City’s land use ordinances, with the goals of identifying opportunities and barriers within existing ordinances that could be revised to help create a more vibrant downtown, address housing and transportation needs, (including those of pedestrians and bicyclists), and permit uses that would promote these and other goals. A professional planning group, partially funded by a grant from the State, is assisting the City in this effort. I will keep you posted on how this exciting program is progressing and how you can provide your input to help make our town even better.
October continues to be a month of celebrations: celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and, most importantly, celebrating friendships, old and new. Readers, I want to introduce my new friend, Karen Shea from Anaheim Hills, California. Karen sent me a letter inquiring whether our home was still for sale (it isn’t). After some very fun phone calls, texting, and emails, she came for a visit. When a new friend seems like an old friend after the first hello, you know they are going to be a permanent fixture in your life. Lucky for Bay City, Karen found the perfect view lot and will be building a home and moving here.
My best friends, Caroline Brown and Barb Brown (not related) took me to lunch for my birthday. I got to choose where I wanted to go. That was an easy decision….Kitty’s Food and Spirits in Tillamook. Kitty’s is owned by my favorite couple, Dana and Joel Baker. It is known for it’s prime rib dinners, and homemade soups made by Dana. And a shout out to new chef, Leroy Pedilla. My favorite entertainment is Kitty’s Saturday night music featuring Joel on the drums and vocals. Thank you Caroline and Barb for the fun birthday treat.
Have I mentioned before that I celebrate my birthday the whole month of October? Norma Seely and I both love fall. We both have October birthdays that we celebrated with our husbands at Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Wow!….. great (and I mean great) food and service; (and you know how important this is to me), super clean. Norma and I were not just celebrating our birthdays, but our friendship of 43 years. I feel blessed to have such good friends….all of my friends. I feel lucky to know them and to be part of their lives. I really do.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week with the rest of my October celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.