Fall Greetings Bay City,
I am away from my desk for a few days, but I didn’t want you to miss an opportunity to participate in all the fun events and happenings in Bay City. Starting October 22nd with a live performance by Bart Budwig whose music is described “cosmic-country”. Opening for Bart is the folk duo team from Astoria, The Hackles. The performance starts at 7:00 pm. There are only twenty-five ticket available, so hurry and order now. To order your coveted ticket, email Baycityartscenter@gmail.com or call 503-377-9620. The very next day, October 23, the Bay City Arts Center is hosting a Balik workshop led by Shawn Jackson and Hope Montgomery. The class starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. Classes are limited to eight-people with a suggested donation of $30.00 and supplies are included. For more information or to register call Hope at 731-592-1737. All classes and events at the Bay City Art Center require a mask and proof of vaccination. I am quoting in part “the BCAC is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall, recording studio and radio station wrapped up in a historic building.” But the most important to me is that it is a wonderful place to gather with friends and family. Mark your calendars for the Bay City Methodist Church, online auction starting Thursday November 4th at 8:00 am and bidding closes on Friday November 5th at 9:00 pm. BCMC gratefully will accept mail donations. You can mail your donation to BCMC PO Box 3135 Bay City, Oregon 97107. My guest writer today is my fifteen-year old granddaughter Macy Jo. Here are her thoughts and memories of her time visiting grandma and grandpa at the beach:
The coast has always been a big part of my life. Growing up in the valley of Oregon some of my favorite memories were driving to Bay City and spending the day at the beach. Whether we were celebrating our family’s “grandma camp” or going to lunch at The Dutch Mill, it was always an amazing day. I was so excited and honored when I found out I was able to be a part of writing this week’s Fencepost. Bay City has been like a second home to me for a long as I can remember. I participated in my first ever business venture as an entrepreneur at the Oyster Festival. Another one of my favorite memories was when the whole city went to the Christmas tree lighting and even the rain couldn’t stop our Christmas spirit. I will never forget playing my pink guitar with my pink cowgirl hat and matching boots with Benny and the Bay City Rockers and signing and playing my little heart out. A message that I thought I would share is a quote by Sandy Gingras, “The beach, life is different, time doesn’t move hour to hour but mood to moment. We live by the currents, plan by the tides and follow the sun” and on that note I think everyone should have a grandma and grandpa that lives at the beach.
Thank you for reading Grandma’s Fencepost and she will see you all next week !
