Greetings Bay City! I have been offline for a couple of weeks, but I’m back at my desk just in time to send out several important announcements from City Hall and beyond. Mayor David McCall and the City Council are pleased to announce that Roy Markee has joined the City as our new Public Works Director. Mayor McCall reports that Mr. Markee comes with decades of experience in infrastructure projects, which is very important as we progress into the next phase of several projects that Bay City is facing, such as the Patterson Creek Project. This project is complex, involving cooperation with multiple agencies, and involves improvements in our water and sewer systems, road crossings, and the replacement of multiple culverts to improve fish passage. Roy, welcome to Bay City.
At this time the City Recorder position is still open. Call City Hall at (503)377-2288 if you are interested in this position.
Your ballots are arriving this week. Please take time to research the candidates asking for your vote. The ballot drop box located near City Hall is a safe and secure place for you to drop off your ballots. Please do not forget to sign your ballot envelope! I repeat: Research, Vote, Sign, and put it in the drop box. The Bay City candidates appearing on your ballot have prepared a flier that is being emailed out to all Bay City voters this week. If you don’t receive one please contact City Hall.
Emergency Preparedness Committee Chairperson Helen Wright has called a meeting for the neighborhood disaster preparedness captains and other interested persons on Monday, October 19th at 6:00 PM in the Bay City Fire Hall. You will receive your emergency packets and maps of your neighborhoods. The Committee is also asking the citizens of Bay City to buy and fill 1-gallon zip-lock bags with the following items: tooth paste and tooth brushes, soap, wash cloth, hand towel, hand sanitizer, and mask. These items will be passed out by the captains to those in need in their neighborhoods and/or included with the blankets in the emergency containers. You will receive more information on the drop off area for the one gallon emergency bags at the meeting. Helen would like you to know that your volunteer efforts in this program are greatly appreciated.
Helen Wright continues to be a champion for her community. She delivered letters and TLT grant applications to Bay City businesses for them to apply for funds to make storefront and other improvements. Whether that’s new paint, landscaping, or repairs, this program will give our community a fresh look. Thank you again Helen.
Mark your calendars for the Booster Club meeting on Friday, October 30th at 11:30 AM at City Hall. Lunch will be provided by the Boosters, as there is no potluck at this time. Come and find out what the Boosters are up to….great things I’m sure. Masks are required.
Oyster Club members, it’s time to make some plans for next year’s Pearl. The leaders of the Oyster Club want to continue to move forward and explore your ideas on how the Club can be involved in the present and future of our community. At this time we are discussing the best and safest way to meet. I will keep you informed when we locate a larger space to meet. For more information on the Pearl and Oyster Club call (503)931-9721.
The Bay City Arts Center is offering its last stone carving class for the year on Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th. Due to social distancing requirements, there is a limit of 10 people, and masks are required, so please register ahead. Your tools and stone are supplied by the Arts Center. Tuition is by donation. Please provide your own lunch. For more information call Charlie Wooldridge at (503)842-2013.
The Library Express is now open, with a few pandemic requirements. Patrons are limited to 15 minutes in the library, masks are a requirement, and the computer and copy machines are not available for public use at this time. Branch library hours (Bay City) are 12:00 to 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday, and the Tillamook County Library is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday. There will not be a trick-or-treats handout this year. Instead, watch for their special promotion later in the year, where they will treat children with a free book. I have missed the Bay City library. It’s pure joy for me to look for a book and come home with a new stack of my favorite authors.
The Bay City October birthdays are being celebrated by Karen Allenbrand, Ben Douglas, Pat Brown, Sarah Copple, Rick Snyder, and my friends Mike Brown and Ramon Barajas; also my very good friend Norma Seely and yours truly. And yes, dear readers, I do celebrate my birthday for a month. Why, you ask? Because at my age, so much fun in one day wears me out. So I spread the fun out for a whole month!
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.