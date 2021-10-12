Fall greetings from Bay City!
Unfortunately, the Methodist Church rummage sale for October 1st and 2nd was canceled due to Covid restrictions, but I have good news for you – they will be holding an online silent auction on Thursday, November 4th starting at 8:00 AM and continuing through Friday, November 5th with bidding closing at 9:00 PM. They are not able to take donations of furniture, appliances, shoes, and used closing. However, they will accept, for example, jewelry, records, CD collections, etched glass and other antique items, boxed candies, golf clubs and other sports equipment, fishing trips, artwork, gift certificates to restaurants, and body and hair services, and they always welcome your cash donations. Please drop off your donations to the church basement on October 11th between noon and 6:00 PM. Call Roberta at 971-470-6125 and she will let you in. The winning bidders can pick up their items Saturday, the 6th between the hours of 10 AM and 1 PM. For more information call Karen at 503-801-3263. This is the Bay City historic church, and many of you have wonderful memories of going to Sunday School in the little white church. The money they raise goes to the upkeep and maintenance, insurance, etc., as well as the programs to enable the congregation to continue to help serve the needs of the families in our community. As my Sunday School teacher used to say, “Well bless your heart for giving.”
The Bay City Arts Center announced a month full of workshops and events. The first of the three monthly “Figure Drawing” workshops was on October 7th, but they continue November 4th and December 2nd. Class starts at 6:00 and ends at 8:00 PM. The class is open to artists 18 and older. Registration is required (baycityartscenter@gmail.com). BCAC also requires proof of Covid vaccination. Supplies are available, and there is a suggested donation of $20.
Watch the Fencepost for the next stone carving workshop dates and times for November and December. Tools and instructors are available, and no previous experience is required. They will have a variety of sandstone and black basalt to choose from. Again, the class is by donation, and a Covid-19 vaccination is required.
You’re in luck. You have not missed the live performance of Bart Budwig on October 22nd. The performance starts at 7:00 PM. OPB calls Bart Budwig the most underrated musician in Oregon. The ticket price is a suggested donation of $30. That is a real bargain when you are getting an opening act as well, the Hackles, a well-known guitar and banjo folk duo from Astoria. Hurry and preregister. There are only 25 tickets available.
On October 23rd artists Shawn Jackson and Hope Montgomery will be teaching a Batik workshop from 9 AM to 4 PM. The class is limited to eight people, and the Arts Center is asking a suggested donation of $30.
For all the events listed, please email baycityartscenter@gmail.com for tickets and registration. Still need more information? Call Hope at 731-592-1737. And don’t forget that you need proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.
The team and leadership at BCAC continue to bring great art forms and entertainment to Bay City. If you haven’t been to any of the programs offered, or haven’t been there for a while, you’re missing meeting great people bringing great things to our community.
I follow with great interest the Chamber newsletter from the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley written by Doug Olson. I think their meetings are the best example on how to run a Chamber, downtown association, civic club, nonprofit organization, or a business. Whether you’re a nonprofit or local business, etc., the approach to growing your customer base is the same: know your product, improve customer service, be conscious of workplace cleanliness, improve advertising, etc. Every time your group meets, it should be a constant learning experience, gathering of information, goal setting, and yes, some entertainment. To attend in person or a ZOOM meeting, or to receive a Chamber newsletter, contact Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber. Doug ends every newsletter with “I guarantee that you will know more about where you live and work at 1:15 than you did at 12 noon”. That, in a nutshell, is what makes them one of the most successful chambers.
I am now 75 years old. Most people my age recognize they have more time behind them than in front. It’s an age when you take stock of your life. I can tell you that I'm not looking back for long. I am too busy planning my next 25 years; I haven’t opened my “Happy Chicken” restaurant (an all-beef restaurant) or written my book, “I know everything there is to know about absolutely nothing”. But I still have time. Mostly, when I look back, I am counting my blessings and naming them one by one. God gave me a loving family that I could count on, and two children with loving and tender hearts. God gave me friends, not just any ol’ friends, but gifted friends. He blessed me with, not one, but two of the most exciting careers anyone could ask for: dance teacher and designer. God gave me no ordinary man, but a Marine, to love and marry. When I am celebrating my birthday the whole month of October, I’m not really celebrating my birth, but I am celebrating another year of blessings. And for each blessing I offer God a grateful heart.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
