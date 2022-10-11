Jody Daily

Jody Daily

Greetings Bay City.

The Bay City City Council will hold its monthly workshop on Monday, October 10th at 5:30. They will discuss the agenda items for the council meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 11th at 6:00 PM. While all council business is noteworthy, these are items that caught my attention. Under unfinished business, they will be discussing short term rentals. Under new business they will discuss Resolution 2022-24, which establishes residential, commercial, and industrial sewer rates, system development fees, and other fees and charges effective October 12, 2022. A handout with proposed City fees will be given out for discussion at the November 8, 2022 meeting.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.