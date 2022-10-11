The Bay City City Council will hold its monthly workshop on Monday, October 10th at 5:30. They will discuss the agenda items for the council meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 11th at 6:00 PM. While all council business is noteworthy, these are items that caught my attention. Under unfinished business, they will be discussing short term rentals. Under new business they will discuss Resolution 2022-24, which establishes residential, commercial, and industrial sewer rates, system development fees, and other fees and charges effective October 12, 2022. A handout with proposed City fees will be given out for discussion at the November 8, 2022 meeting.
There is a request by Joy Simmons to name the Fire Training Hall after Kenneth Simmons, Fire Chief of Bay City for 40 years.
At the beginning of every council meeting, there is an opportunity for the public to comment on any non-agenda items, called “visitor propositions.” It is helpful to call the office to let them know that you would like to speak. This lets them anticipate how much time to allow for this portion of the meeting.
To attend a city council meeting via phone, the call-in number is 518-992-1125, access code 389573.
The next meeting for emergency preparedness (BCEV) is Monday, October 17th at 5:30 PM. The Planning Department meets on October 19th at 6:00 PM. Both meetings will be held in the Ad Montgomery Community Hall.
Fire Chief, Darrell Griffin, has reported that the fire department now has two paid employees at the helm and 25 volunteers. Darrell is extremely proud of the men and women volunteers, and said that each brings a skill set to the team. It is a good time to join the volunteer fire department. You’ll be working with some of the finest people you’ll ever meet.
This week I took time to visit our newest Bay City business, “Vintage by the Bay.” The owner, Kim Carr, had stepped away for a few minutes, but I was greeted by two of her vendors, Barbara Stringham and Trisha Kauffman…. lovely ladies doing a wonderful job of tending the front desk. The store is bright and clean, with wonderful, and very enticing, things to buy. The good news: There is more inventory, and that means more choices. The bad news: I spent too much. I found a vinyl record collection I wanted, baby coat hangers covered in sweet pink fabric, and baby books in like-new condition. Everything I bought was a really great bargain.
If, like us, you want to help the dwindling monarch butterfly population, it is almost time to plant your milkweed seeds. Last spring, I wrote in Fenceposts about the plight of the Monarch and what the public could do to help. We bought our seeds, only to learn that we needed to wait until fall to plant. As it turns out, this allows mother nature to take care of the cold stratification required for milkweed seeds to germinate. If, like me, you didn’t know what cold stratification is, it is subjecting seeds to both cold and moist conditions. So, here’s hoping for a good crop of milkweed next spring in time for the arrival of the Monarchs.
It’s finally here! This coming Friday, October 15th you can attend an exciting performance by Amanda Stanaway and Friends at the Bay City Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 and the music starts at 7:00. This is a show that you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available, but you need to hurry. They can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen, or by emailing baycityartscenter@gmail.com. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.
Miss Angel at the Bay City Library continues to offer her Crafternoons for Kids on Thursdays from 3-5 PM. Children can drop in anytime during these hours to do a different fun craft every week. On Saturdays there is Storytime with Miss Angel at 11 AM for stories, songs, and dancing. Later in the month, salmon eggs will again be arriving so kids (and adults) can watch them develop into fry (tiny salmon) and then released into Patterson Creek. Announcement: Miss Angel is calling all Bay City adults to let her know what kind of programs you would like to see at our library. Let her know.
Dear Readers, Although my official birthday has come and gone, I continue to celebrate: Celebrating the wonderful friends who bring joy to my life; I’m celebrating the walk-a-bouts with Kin, collecting interesting sticks and leaves; I celebrate the time Kin and I take to enjoy the forest and streams where we live; I celebrate the autumn weather that lets me wear jeans and sweaters; I celebrate Oregon State Beavers football, whether they win or lose; I’m celebrating autumn; I’m celebrating all the autumns that have brought me joy in my 76 years, the big moments and small; and, with a grateful heart, I thank God for each moment, and celebrate Him.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
I will close today with “Enchanted Days” by Charles A. Brotzman. It reads, in part:
Give me the season Autumn,
When Autumn’s days are here.
