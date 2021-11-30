Greetings Bay City!
As I put away my fall decor, I am reminded of the time I have been able to spend with friends and family throughout this month, and the love shared and thankfulness for being together after another year of strife and illness that many didn’t survive. My prayers are for their families dealing with grief, because I know how hard it is.
Bay City Fire Chief Darrell Griffith is in need of volunteers, both men and women. The Fire Department is critically short of volunteers, which means that they have been going on calls with less people. In 2020 they responded to 205 calls, and in 2021, as of November 18th, they had already recorded 237 calls, and are going into one of their busiest seasons, all while maintaining the high standards that the Fire Department requires. Bay City is the second most populated city in Tillamook County, and growing. Our Fire Department continues to do the same job that larger stations do, again, with less people. Before the pandemic, the Fire Department had 22 men and women. Now they are down to 9 very dedicated fire fighters “holding down the fort”. During the pandemic, Chief Griffith was also very busy updating the department’s programs and training. They now offer several training options, such as online, on the job, or outside classes. The also train with other departments. If firefighting is not in your skill set, they also need in-house responders to help with other tasks, such as helping with administration and providing day care for the children of first responders. By volunteering, you will be joining a fire department that began in the 1860’s under the leadership of Captain John McEwen, when all they had were three horse drawn hose carts and two hand drawn carts. These were brave men fighting fires with very little equipment. You can continue to support this historic fire department by becoming part of it’s future. Volunteer! Your fire department needs you now.
The Bay City Arts Center has planned a busy December of classes and entertainment, starting with Hope Montgomery teaching a figure drawing workshop on Thursday, December 2nd, 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and a printmaking workshop on Thursday, December 11th, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The BCAC is providing linoleum blocks for printing. The class will focus on holiday cards. Both classes have a $20 suggested donation, and tools and supplies are available. Also, because class size is limited to 10 people, please register early by calling Hope at (731)592-17239.
The Balik workshop taught by Shawn Jackson and Hope Montgomery is on Friday, December 12th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. All supplies are provided, and the suggested donation is $30. Although this class is already full, they suggest that you call Hope at the above number to be placed on their wait list. Because of Covid, class sizes are limited, so please be patient, and watch for the return of your favorite classes.
Watch the BCAC newsletter for date and times of their annual Lasagnathon. This is your opportunity to give to BCAC so their programs, classes and events can continue. Call (503)377-9620 for more information.
Don’t forget Amanda Stanaway’s “Lost Album” release concert on December 4th at 7:00 PM hosted by the Bay City Arts Center. They describe Amanda as a “Gutsy folk singer/song writer and vivid storyteller”. Seating is limited, and the suggested donation is $25-$30.
The Bay City United Methodist Church wishes to thank members and friends of the congregation who pitched in and made thirteen families’ Thanksgiving truly special by providing full meal Thanksgiving baskets. They would also like to thank those who donated or purchased clothing and toys for their Christmas outreach program. Please remember, donations must be turned in by December 14th. The silent auction fundraiser was a huge success, and they are grateful for all who helped. The words “grateful” and “thankful” are words you hear often from the congregation at the Methodist Church, but I think I can safely say that we are the ones who are thankful and grateful to have you in our community’s life.
Mark you calendars for December 7th at 8:00 AM to help construct the second emergency container at the corner of 3rd and High streets. For more information contact Public Works Director Roy Markee at (503)812-4818.
Dear readers, the volunteers in Bay City, whether it be the firefighters, people in our local church, the volunteers at the Bay City Arts Center, or a stranger doing a random act of kindness, they all share a common thread. They are all true and good. How does one become a true and good human being? I will let the words of Charles Malik answer that question.
“How do we become true and good, happy and genuine, joyful and free? Never by magic, never by chance, never by sitting and waiting, but only by getting in touch with good, true, happy, genuine human beings, only by seeking the company of the strong and free, only by catching spontaneity and freedom from those who are themselves spontaneous and free.”
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
