Celebrating a month of thankfulness:
Happy Thanksgiving! I used to think of November as the month to prepare for the month-long celebration of Christmas. After all, Thanksgiving is only a one day event; we don’t exchange gifts, celebrities don’t release their new Thanksgiving albums, and there is no Thanksgiving eve service, and I wish there were. Sometimes I become overwhelmed by the pandemic, people out of work, the great suffering surrounding our neighbors, friends, and family. Sometimes inside of my head I want to run into the street screaming and pull my hair out. But I don’t. Thank goodness Kin wouldn’t let me. In times like these it is hard to have a thankful heart, a heart of gratitude. A few years ago a friend gifted me with a book, “1000 Gifts” by Ann Voskamp. It’s about in times of great loss, heartache or fear, finding the blessings, however small, in your life every day. There is a song I learned at a very young age in Sunday school: “Count your Blessings and Name them One by One”. To this day, at 74 years old, I still get great comfort from those words. Every November I reread “1000 Gifts”, so today I am writing to you with a grateful heart for my family, friends, and for my community. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
Members of the Bay City Methodist Church continue to open their hearts and pocketbooks to the needs of our community. They have filled ten Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need, and have again teamed up with the Nehalem UMC for the CHILD Christmas program to assist families living in Tillamook County who are having difficulty providing for necessities, let alone any extras for their children during the Christmas season.
I’m very grateful for the Tillamook libraries. They continue to make the changes necessary during the pandemic, and often in very creative ways. They are back to curbside pickup only, but they are still there to help you – whether it is a book, movie or music. You can call (503)842-4792, ext. 1 for more information.
I received word from the Boosters Club informing members and friends that the city hall and the Ad Montgomery meeting room will be closed until further notice. Currently plans for a Christmas celebration are still unknown, however the Christmas decorations in town will be installed and lit.
The Oyster Club will not be meeting in person as well, but is working on a virtual meeting for early December. Stay tuned for updates from the Boosters and Oyster Club.
Congratulations Jacob Griffith for being chosen as Fire Fighter of the Month by the Bay City Fire Department. The community of Bay City is very proud of our all volunteer fire department. Being a fireman or woman involves extensive ongoing training. So far in 2020 Jacob has volunteered more than 400 hours.
The City Council and Mayor of Bay City issued Proclamation 2020-003 proclaiming their gratitude to the Tillamook County Clerk’s Office staff and volunteers in recognition of their dedicated, quality service that enabled Oregon voters to be confident in our election system and results. Contact City Hall at (503)377-2288 for the full proclamation. I too am grateful that we have such competent people protecting this essential foundation of our democracy.
In the October 28th Headlight Herald there was a remarkably well written article on “How to Build Resiliency During a Crisis” by Sara Todd. She ended with the poem “Clearing” by Martha Postlethwaite. It begins with “Do not try to save the whole world”, but I think we can try, one person at a time.
See you next week at the Fencepost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.