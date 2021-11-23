Greetings Bay City! I feel a little disjointed after several weeks away from my desk. Vacations are difficult for me; it takes a week for me to relax and start to enjoy myself, and by then it’s time to go home. But I wasn’t idle; I have been busy gathering news.
The city hall office “team”, led by City Manager Leane Welch, is running like a well-oiled machine. They have filled the one and only office vacancy, and with the hard-working City Council, it’s good news all around, and great things are happening for our community. The initial park improvement plan for the Al Griffin Memorial Park has been presented to the council for discussion, and suggestions were made, as another step in the ongoing process to develop the final plan. In other business, at the last emergency management meeting, Roy Markee was asked to take the lead to build the second emergency container. Lucky for us, Roy said yes! The construction starts Tuesday, December 7th at 8:00 AM at 3rd and High streets. Roy’s invitation reads “Should you have a desire to drive some nails, pack some lumber, or just provide moral support, please join us as we hope for a dry day.” Well good luck with that! But volunteers are a hardy bunch, although wet weather and power tools don’t go well together.
Mark your calendar for the Tillamook County Library annual salmon fry release that is happening on Wednesday, November 24th at Patterson Creek in Al Griffin Memorial Park. This annual event is a fun learning experience for the whole family. Both the Garibaldi and Bay City libraries will close at 3:00 PM that day so they can travel to the release site.
The “Event of the Month” is happening at the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday, December 4th, with a live performance by Amanda Stanaway to celebrate the release of her CD titled “The Lost Album”, music that she wrote and lost eight years ago, and recently found and recorded. The aptly named “Lost Album Performance” will be from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Hurry to reserve your ticket early, as seating is limited. Tickets are a suggested donation of $25-$30 per person.
The Bay City Methodist Church has had a very busy month. First, they held an on-line silent auction to help support their outreach programs. Then their time was spent gathering and purchasing all the items for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, and filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need. But wait, there’s more. Members have signed up for the responsibility of fulfilling a child’s Christmas wish list. I know I’ve said it before, but it’s true, the
Methodist congregation is well known for sharing their faith, not only with words, but they also share their faith with actions.
City council has only one vacancy left. Do you know what a cog in a wheel is? It is a very small part of a wheel, but the most important one, because without it, the big wheel doesn’t turn. You may not know your city councilor’s names, but if they were not doing their job, the city wheels would stop, and the city you live in wouldn’t be very livable. Call today and volunteer.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
