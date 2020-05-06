Greetings Bay City! I keep a Mutts comic strip by Patrick McDonnell on my desk. Its an “endangered species” list of virtues: empathy, compassion, kindness, integrity, humanity, goodwill….; It goes on to list a total of 26 virtues that would make the world a better place.
I was reminded of these when I watched a news item on my phone of a young mother of four who was out of diapers for her youngest child. She shared that she didn’t have money to buy a lot at one time; she could only buy what she needed for that day or that week. When she went to the grocery store they were all out. She cried. The story goes on; and she finally found two packages still left at another store.
But she only took one; in case another mother was in her shoes. The week was filled with stories like this; that, at the end of the day, good triumphs over adversity.
Many of our businesses are using this shuttered time to do a Covid-19 deep cleaning, make improvements to their place of business, and make plans to reopen.
Amanda Stanaway, owner of Mana’s Kitchen, does not have a set date for reopening at this time. She shared that she will open when allowed by the Governor’s order, and when it is safe for her patrons.
She also asked that I thank the city councilors for approving the Bay City TLT grant (coupon program) that she said was “outrageously thoughtful”. Her concern for her community and her patrons, and her grateful heart speak volumes to me. Mana is well loved in our community, and her business will continue to thrive after this setback.
I had a fun visit with Heather Grieved, owner of Cutting Loose hair salon. She is also my hair dresser.
Although no date has been set, she is looking forward to opening, and has spent this time doing a Covid-19 cleaning. Her personal cleaning list goes beyond what they recommend, and includes new filters in heating, cooling, and other salon equipment. She has also used this time to paint the salon’s interior. To keep everyone safe, both staff and customers will wear gloves, masks and gowns, and there will be a complete wipe-down of equipment after each customer. She said she has missed her customers and looks forward to their return. Clean equipment and a great cut…...I’ll be the first in line!
Larry and Cindy Oswald, owners of Twins Ranch, are looking forward to opening their tent and covered wagon camping. Possible dates are May 15th or Memorial Day weekend. Because of the pandemic they will have new rules to follow when they open: no contact sign-in, social distancing, clean sites every day, no parking close together. My favorite of their new rules is the two-step process for cleaning bathrooms, showers, and wagons, including the canvas covers: They hose them out with sanitizer and then they are left to dry, which is the most effective way; then they do a Covid-19 deep cleaning from top to bottom. They do this again and again throughout the day. Their dog grooming business has been, and will continue to be open on an emergency basis, and Cindy will come to you.
You are probably aware that they also own Twins Ranch Catering. Their two mobile kitchens have safe-serve certification. Clean and safe are my two favorite words.
When I visited with Mana’s, Cutting Loose, and Twins Ranch, their common theme was “We miss our customers and we want to do all we can to keep them safe because this is our community, and we care what happens here.”
News from the Bay City Art Center:
Theme for Week 5 (May 4th) of the Youth Art Initiative Project is “This is the way we roll”. What can you do with an empty toilet paper roll? Submission examples were paper-roll rocket ship, a robot, and, my favorite (sure to put a smile on Mom’s face), a Mother’s Day card!
Theme for Week 6 (May 11th) is “Strolling around the block”. Take a walk, run, or bike around your block. What did you see and experience? They remind you to practice safe social distancing and write, draw, or video about the people and places you see.
What wonderful activities to keep children engaged through art; creating a true record, capturing their experiences during this life-changing pandemic. Whoever created the Youth Art Initiative Project is a genius and a hero. For more information go to baycityartcenter.org.
We’re celebrating the wedding anniversaries of Kevin and Stephanie Stoecker (36 years) and Harlan and Carmen Rost (14 years). We celebrate your love and faithfulness to one another.
As you can see, tenderness, love, integrity, empathy, compassion, kindness, and 20 more virtues listed in “Mutt” are still with us, even in the worst of times.
See you next week at the Fencepost.
