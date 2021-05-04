Hey Bay City! This is Mayor David McCall, sitting in for Jody for a week or two.
Can you believe it’s May already? We missed out on most of the usual “April showers,” but fortunately we have seen plenty of flowers in March and April, and I’m sure we’ll get our share of blooms in May as well.
I am again amazed at the natural diversity found in our little town. I recently moved, and I am amazed at the different types of birds I see outside my new window, which is just five blocks away from my old window. In addition to the common backyard birds, I am also now close enough to the heron rookery to hear the youngsters cry out for food. (We may debate whether their home should be called a “heronry” or a “rookery,” but the fact remains that the way they screech is enough to interrupt any conversation.)
By the time you read these words you should have received your ballot in the mail. (If not, contact the County Clerk’s Office and find out why.) It is inspiring to see how many of our friends and neighbors are interested in serving on the transportation district, school board, and other special service districts. Remember that each of these candidates is asking for your vote so that they can volunteer their free time trying to make things better for our community. (NONE of the positions on the May ballot are paid positions – they are all volunteers!) Spend a little time researching candidates, and follow through by voting for the candidate you think will represent you best. Voting is such an important part of life in a democracy!
Have a great week!
