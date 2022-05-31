Greetings Bay City.
The Bay City United Methodist Church is calling “All Hands On-Deck!” The Grub Club needs more volunteers. The lunch program will run from June 27th through August 17th, that is, IF there are enough volunteers. The lunches will be going out to lunch sites on Mondays and Wednesdays. Children will receive a fresh sack lunch and will also get food to take home to help them make their Tuesday, Thursday and Friday lunches. Volunteers are still needed to make and bag lunches, and others are needed to ride the bus to deliver them to the chosen lunch sites. For more information on how you can help the Grub Club please call (503)377-2679 or email baycityumc@bccoast.net . Children in Tillamook County should never have to worry about having enough to eat. If you have only the time or energy to do one thing this summer, I think that providing a sack lunch for a hungry child, trumps everything else.
The retirement celebration for Pastor Steve Wolff of the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church will be held at Camp Magruder in the Sherwood Lodge from 2:00 to 4:00 on Sunday, June 5th. Stop by and thank him for his life’s work shepherding his congregation.
Just a reminder that Amanda Stanaway and Friends will be performing at the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday, June 11th from 7 to 9 PM. Joining her will be friends Stan Cassell and Tevis Hodge Jr. Amanda’s talents are well known to most of us here in Bay City where she is known for her “Gutsy folk rock”. Her “Friends” may not be as well known locally. Stan Cassell is a mainstay of the thriving Portland music scene. He plays what could be called Americana and worldly guitar and is highly regarded for his original compositions. Tevis Hodge Jr. brings music inspired by his Southern Black heritage. He is well versed in Piedmont, delta, Texas, urban and country blues. He also dips into jazz, jugband, folk and even old-timey novelty tunes (www.waterfrontbluesfest.com). The $20 tickets can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen, Sheltered Nook and the Arts Center or at the door for $25. Buy early. This event will be a sellout.
As you know, the Bay City Five Year Fire Protection Levy has passed. The levy allows the city to continue to provide Bay City with fire protection and emergency response services, pre-hospital EMS calls, fire protection equipment maintenance, and firefighters training for all hazards. Chief Darrell Griffith says it best: “If you care about your community and want to help others, this is the job for you.” For more information Contact Chief Griffith at (503)377-6233 or email firedeptl@ci.bay-city.or.us.
Keep an eye out for an emergency preparedness starter kit being delivered to your porch or door by one of your Bay City Emergency Volunteers (BCEV). The buckets contain some basic supplies along with information on what more you can do to be prepared for an emergency. If you are interested in joining BCEV or serving on the board, contact Kin Daily at (503)551-4074 or email kindaily@hotmail.com.
I look forward to the next Fencepost where I will introduce you to my two new best friends, and I will share the best story of a woman and her dog that I have ever heard.
I’m leaving you with my favorite Irish proverb: “A good laugh and long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book.”
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.