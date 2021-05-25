Greetings Bay City!
I've often shared with you that Bay City runs on volunteers. Not that we don't have a dedicated and hard working city staff. But volunteers play an important role in all areas of our city's life. This week's column is dedicated to all the volunteers in our community who make Bay City a special place to live. Thank you.
Speaking about volunteering, no one does that more than longtime residents (about 26 years) Pat and Linda Vining. That is why the Pearl Festival chose Pat and Linda as their Volunteers of the Year in 2018, along with honoring WWII veteran Bub Simmons and his wife Faye. Both of these couples have spent a lifetime serving their community to the benefit of others. So it didn't surprise me when Linda called wanting to personally thank the volunteers of the Beautification Club who are responsible for planting and caring for the beautiful flower baskets you see around Bay City. Linda informed me that the baskets are actually called hay racks, as they were designed to hang on the walls of barn stalls to feed cows, horses, etc. The dedicated members plant the flowers in the spring and keep them watered and fertilized through fall. In December they are filled with greenery and ribbons for the holidays. So from Pat and Linda we thank Marilyn Reynolds, Cathy Manis, Dianne Griffin, Janice Bentley, Ila Parnell, Greg Sweeney, Angela Maris, Gretchen Power, Penny Eberle, and Gloria Weichman. Take a bow for the beauty you add to our town.
The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) presented a Live-stream Concert featuring jazz flutist Rob Scheps and jazz pianist Dan Gaynor on Sunday, May 23th. You can still view the concert through the BCAC’s YouTube, or find the link on the BCAC's Facebook page. Rob Scheps is well known in the jazz world for his mastery as a saxophonist and flutist, as well as a radio personality on Kansas City’s LiveJazzKC.com and Bay City’s KAYN, 92.9FM. Dan Gaynor is an accomplished jazz pianist in the Portland area who has accompanied the great jazz singer Nancy King and the legendary bassist David Friesen, as well as many more. Concert link: https://youtube/fjusXgctjA0. “Jazz in Bay City” is made possible by donations and ticket sales, and by the support of sponsors, including the City of Bay City, Coast Community Radio, and the BCAC Board of Directors. Those interested in supporting or sponsoring the BCAC’s concert series are encouraged to email baycityartscenter@gmail.com. The Bay City Arts Center describes itself as a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall, recording studio, and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City, and also as a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of community, art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the coast. For more information call (503)377-9620 or go to https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com. Thank you Rob Russell for the update.
There is a reason that people are moving to smaller towns and rural areas, and not just retirees, but families. They are looking for a safe community, free from crime and congestion and in close proximity to the activities they found in larger cities: Theaters, art galleries, good schools, etc.. Bay City and Tillamook County have all of these and more. We are blessed to have the ocean, rivers, hiking, and fishing, all out our back door. But what is most important is the heart of the community, where people come to your aid when you need it the most, and when something needs to be done, they do so without fanfare. If I had my way, there would be a billboard in Bay City: "Welcome to Paradise, Life Doesn't Get Any Better Than This".
I would like to leave you with this thought (Author Unknown): "Volunteering is the greatest gift you can give your community".
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
