Greetings Bay City.
Every week when we pick up the Headlight Herald newspaper, the very first thing I read is my favorite columnist, Bill Landau, writer of “Tales from the Library.” He was reminding parents and grandparents that “it’s never too early to give children the experience of seeing, listening, smelling, tasting, and having books read to them.” His message to parents and grandparents? “Making sure your grandkids have a pile of books is one of the most important things you can do for them.” Spot on Bill! If you are lucky enough to be a grandparent, start today and plant the seeds for loving books.
Speaking of grandchildren.... I have exciting life-changing news; I am going to be a great-grandma for the first time! Halleluiah, halleluiah, halleluiah! As for great-grandpa Kin...He has a proven track record for being the best grandpa in the world. Can you tell we’re over the moon at having a new baby in our family? You bet!
Our granddaughter, soon to be mother, Annah, was a very outgoing little girl. Every person she met, big or small, she would call them her “New best friend” and add them to her ever growing list of “New best friends.” To this day, at 28 years old, she will still introduce someone to you as “My new best friend.”
I thought of Annah the minute I met Merle Vine. The first time I met Merle, I was interviewing her about an event that involved her dog, RB. We met for coffee at Mana’s Kitchen, and I knew in the first few minutes that I had met “My new best friend.” She has an artist’s soul, kind heart, and sense of humor that I wish more people had. To say that I had a great time would be an understatement; And the number of people who warmly greeted Merle, as they came and went from Mana’s, makes me think that she is everyone’s “New best friend.” No spoiler alert; but be prepared for the story of Merle and RB. It will make you cry.
This week my husband Kin was telling me about a book he was reading by John Edwin Parkes titled “Annie of Houseboat Chinquapin.” It’s about a woman in the 1930’s who is destitute after losing her honor, family, and everything except what she can carry in a suitcase, but who pulls herself up through hard work and determination, starting at the most physically demanding and menial of jobs and working her way up to become a wealthy and respected business owner. Kin thought I would enjoy the detailed descriptions of how Annie cleaned and sanitized everything in the bakery where she had gotten a job as the cleanup “man”. She was hired after pleading with the owner that she could do the job, even though he thought that only a man could handle the heavy equipment that had to cleaned up every night. Kin was right; I really do enjoy the thought of things being clean and organized.
Last week I told you about the hugely successful community open house and barbecue put on by the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department and Bay City Emergency Volunteers (BCEV). I thought you might like to know who our volunteer firefighters are. Those currently on the roster are: Chief Darrell A. Griffith, Karl Anderson, Shannon Brennan, Joseph Carr, Danny First, Angela Franske, Darrell M. Griffith, Lieutenant Jacob Griffith, David Harris, Assistant Chief Jon Kapiniak, Sarai Naranjo, Mitchell Leipzig, Garibaldi Training Chief Blake Paulsen, Hannah Rosenbohm, Evan Saindon, Holly Saindon, Bridget Sigman, Lieutenant David Stacey, Greg Sweeney, and Rockwell Tegoseak. The hours volunteered by these individuals is amazing. For example, the May Fire Department report recognized Acting Assistant Chief Kalpiniak for volunteering 46 hours and covering an additional 108 hours as on-call duty officer. Lieutenant Jacob Griffith responded to 100% of the calls for service and logged 101 hours, followed by Trainee Gregg Sweeney with 66% of the calls and 106 hours. Nine volunteers had more than 40 hours for the month. Thank you volunteers for keeping us safe!
For you potential volunteers, a Fire Department brochure (available at the fire hall) lists the most asked questions from the public:
Can women be volunteer firefighters? YES!
Do I need experience? NO!
Will I need to buy equipment? NO!
Will I get training? YES! Classroom, online, hands-on.
What is the commitment? Intensive training to start. Weekly drills.
Can I volunteer without fighting fires? YES! In-station, safety/prevention education, recruiting, drivers, funding raising, etc. Watch for the announcement of a non-response volunteer academy.
For more information about volunteering, contact Fire Chief Darrell Griffith at (503)377-0233 or email firedept@ci.bay-city.or.us.
Good news Bay City! Recording artist Amanda Stanaway and Friends will be performing at the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday, June 11th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. The $20 tickets can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen, Sheltered Nook and the Arts Center, or for $25 at the door. Buy early; Amanda’s concerts sell out fast. Bay City, you’re in for a treat!
“Shining a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve” was the chosen theme for the National Volunteer week in April, when we recognized and celebrated across our nation the impact that volunteers make in our communities. In Bay City we have a Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Preparedness Volunteers, volunteers in the Boosters Club and the Oyster organization (Pearl and Oyster Music Festival), city council, mayor, and the list goes on. But I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize Pat Vining, the 2022 John Gettman Award recipient for his many years of service to the community. Pat serves quietly and without fanfare whenever the need arises. Congratulations Pat. Well deserved.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.