Greetings Bay City! Our state is opening slowly. Most of us, I’m sure, feel like a horse in the starting gate before the race. That’s how many of the tourists feel. They just want to be at the beach, or trail, or river….anywhere but home! I can’t blame them. We live in paradise, and the tourists? well…..they don’t.
The Bay City Newsletter is out. If you have not received it and would like to, go to https://www.ci.bay-city.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions and enter your email and subscribe, or call (503)377-2288 for more information. You can also ask for the newsletter to be mailed. The newsletter covers information from City Hall, city council, fire department, and more. Stay informed. Order the Bay City News.
Until you receive your newsletter I’m highlighting a few items:
The fire department is looking for new volunteers. You do not need prior experience; the fire department provides classroom, web-based, and hands-on training. Chief Darrell Griffith listed the many services you will be trained to provide, such as structural firefighting, dealing with hazardous materials and vehicle extraction. For more information about the training program for fire and rescue contact Chief Darrell at (503)377-0233 or go to www.firedept.ci.bay-city.or.us. Do it today. Your city needs you.
The newsletter reports that they have seen an uptick in neighborhood crime. Under the heading “Good Neighbor” it reads: “Our town is known for kindness.” That is true. We are a close knit community and most people know their neighbors. Now is the time to look out for one another. Keep your eyes open and help prevent neighborhood crime. You can report non-urgent suspicious activity to (503)815-1911.
The local businesses have been hit hard by the restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The City Council has directed Bay City TLT funds for immediate assistance to restaurants and lodging providers, and is directing businesses to sources of federal and state assistance. If businesses or members of the public would like to offer other suggestions, you can contact City Hall to reach a council member or Mayor Kruebbe.
Our restaurants, lodging, and camping establishments have been great sponsors and supporters of events and fundraisers of Bay City clubs and organizations, including the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival. They have given generously whether they could afford it or not. Now it’s our turn, Bay City. This week have a “I don’t want to cook” night out at one of our restaurants. Buy gift cards from city businesses and give them to friends and family.
News from the Bay City Arts Center:
The theme for this final week of the Covid-19 Youth Initiative is “If you were President for a day”. What would you say to your country in this historic time? What rules would you want to put in place, or how would you inspire your country to unite together and get through this tough time? Examples: a poster of new rules; a State of the Union speech to the people. For more examples and information call (503)377-9620 or visit their website at http://www.baycityartscenter.org.
The BCAC Mission Statement reads “The purpose of the Bay City Arts Center is to establish and maintain a community arts center and to design and administer programs and events that support creativity and reach out to youth and adults of Tillamook County”. They have certainly lived up to this mission statement. The BCAC has a dedicated staff and I know new programs and more fun await.
The Bay City Methodist Church has extended the closure of in-house services through June 15 in consideration of public health and the risk of increasing exposure to infection or death. They will continue to have online services. The church is looking for volunteers to serve the “to go meals” at Rockaway Beach Park and a Garibaldi location to be decided at a later date.
When you are helping our local business community, think of our local Methodist Church. The congregation gives their time freely to the community, whether it’s free guitar classes, or grub club lunch program, or collecting food for the hungry. They serve without fanfare and without expecting anything in return, and it doesn’t matter what the circumstances are.
Exciting news for my sweet friends, Ramon and Suzanne Barajas. They are now great-grandparents! “Little” Aiden was born May 8th, weighed in at a whopping 10 lbs, and was 22 inches long. The sad news is, because of the pandemic, Ramon and Suzanne haven’t seen the baby, nor has Suzanne been able to hold him. Now that’s a serious crisis!
See you next week at the Fencepost.
