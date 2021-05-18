Greetings Bay City! I am happy to report that I am no longer the "One-eyed Bandit". Both cataract procedures went well, and I am now seeing much better; and for some reason my hearing is also greatly improved. But I cannot continue with today's post without thanking my friend, and Bay City's mayor, David McCall. Being the mayor is a huge responsibility and can be as time consuming as your own employment, but it never has stopped David from going where needed. Thank you David for stepping in for me.
While home recuperating I was able to enjoy the company of friends and family. Usually when I have too much time on my hands I tend to get into a little trouble, and of course its more fun when you have "a partner in crime". No one does that better than the "hoot and a half" Karen Shea. How we met is another story for another time. She was here at the end of April, before my eye procedure, to check on the progress of her new home being built by contractor Tim Hall of Bay City. We spent most of the time sightseeing, shopping and talking. She also discovered Madelines in downtown Tillamook, and so far that's been a "first stop" shopping favorite. I have great things planned for Karen's next visit that involve a lot of talking and shopping with a few of my other friends who want to meet Karen.
With all of our vaccinations completed, we spent a pleasant evening with Barb and Mike Brown. Mike, who just returned from a successful turkey hunt in southern Oregon, is a fisher, craber and clamer extraordinare. I will be getting some fishing reports from him to share with you in the near future.
Fire season is upon us and the Preparedness Committee has kicked their action plan into high gear. They have mailed every resident in Bay City a tri-fold pamphlet that includes important information on evacuation sites, disaster plans, emergency supply list, and list of contents for a "to go bag". For more extensive information, preparedness packets are available at City Hall and the Bay City Fire Dept. You can also find more information at redcross.org/cascades. The next "Be Prepared" meetings are Wednesday, June 2nd and Wednesday, July 7th. Both start at 6:00 PM at City Hall, so mark your calendars now. When citizens are well prepared it lowers the risk of the chaos that often comes with any major emergency or disaster.
Speaking about preparedness, Kin and I participated in a ZOOM meeting with home owners from "The Capes" and Oceanside who have formed a committee to improve the preparedness of residents of their communities. It gave all of us a chance to share what we have learned, and to consider how our communities might assist each other in becoming better prepared. For people who live in that area and would like more information, you can contact Petra Shapiro at 503-830-5728 or email kielortkielort@yahoo.com.
Well, Planning Commission members, you have a free night because the Bay City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for May 19th has been cancelled; but mark your calendars for the next meeting which will be on June 16th at 6:00 PM.
Last fall we saw some big winds that blew down trees all over Tillamook County and beyond. The Tillamook Public Library got very creative when they were left with a huge tree that came down on the South Tillamook Public Library grounds. The Library Club used the wood to make beautiful benches and cut up wood to sell as a fundraiser. Hats off to the volunteers of the Library Club.
The Bay City United Methodist Church Grub Club is asking for volunteers to help make and deliver lunches to children this summer during the period of June 24th through August 27th. You can call the church at 503-377-2679 for more information or to sign up.
In the Sunday, May 9th edition of the Oregonian there was a commentary titled "A boy, the librarian and the storyteller" by Tom Hallman Jr. It is too long to share the whole article in the Fencepost, but it starts with his experience in high school. He was neither athletic or popular, and the library "was a socially safe place for misfits". The story centers around an incident with the librarian that changed his life. She showed him kindness, humanity and understanding in a moment of need. This librarian was his hero. He adds "It serves as a reminder that students don't always learn the most valuable lessons in a classroom". The boy has gone on to become a highly respected journalist, winning many local and national awards.
I'm ending the Fencepost today with an old joke from our favorite outdoor writer, Henry Miller of the Statesman Journal,.
Notice posted on a utility pole:
Lost dog. Brown and white, mixed breed male, about 50 pounds. Three legs, one eye, missing part of right ear, bent tale. Has some mange. Neutered. Answers to name "Lucky."
See you next week at the Fencepost.
