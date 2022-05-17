Greetings Bay City.
If you are looking for fun entertainment for children, look no further than the Bay City Library. Every Saturday at 11:00 AM is “Storytime” with librarian, Miss Angel. One of my favorite memories is Saturday morning story time at our small-town library in Independence, Oregon. Children love working with a hands-on project, and, with that in mind, the library also offers “Craftnoons for Kids.” You can drop in on Thursdays any time between 3 PM and 5 PM. If you have any questions, please call Miss Angel at (503)377-0231 or check online at tillabook.org. The Bay City Library hours are now Tuesday through Friday 10AM to 6 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 3 PM. They close for lunch from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM daily, and the library is closed on Sunday and Monday.
Can you remember where you were on Saturday, May 7th? Well, if you can’t, you probably missed the big barbecue sponsored jointly by the Emergency Preparedness Volunteers and the Bay City Fire Department. The event was well attended despite the on-and-off rain. Those who braved the weather were treated to barbecued hamburgers and hotdogs, potato salad, and ice cream. No one can handle the heat of a hot grill better than a firefighter. But the day was not all about food. It was a time to meet the volunteers who make up the fire department, and the Emergency Preparedness Team, all working on our behalf to keep our community safe. It was a chance for the community to see the well-maintained fire station and equipment, including a demonstration of the new CPR machine that allows resuscitation efforts to be sustained by fewer responders for as long as needed. The Emergency Preparedness Volunteers gave out one-gallon buckets containing starter preparedness kits. They also presented information on how to help the city be ready for any emergency that threatens lives or disrupts services in the community. The preparedness volunteers are busy assembling and storing emergency supplies and have purchased radios so area captains can communicate. The Fire Department and our Emergency Preparedness Volunteers were busy recruiting needed volunteers that day. I hope your answer will be “Yes, I will be a volunteer.” The Fire Department and the Emergency Preparedness team needs you. Fire Chief Darrell Griffith has asked the question: “What if no one answered your call”? Call your fire department or Emergency Preparedness team today for “The opportunity to be part of something that matters.”
For information on volunteering:
Bay City Fire Department – Contact Fire Chief Darrell Griffith; (503)377-0233 or email, firedept@.ci.bay-city.or.us
Emergency Preparedness Team – Contact Liane Welch; (503)377-2288, or you can attend a meeting on the 3rd Monday of every month at 5:30 at the Bay City, City Hall, in the Ad Montgomery Community Hall
Today’s short piece about the Fire Department and Emergency Preparedness Team is part one of a three-part series. I will bring more stories about the many volunteers, past and present, who have served our community, often in very unique ways. Stay tuned.
Mark your calendars for the following meetings:
A joint meeting of the City Council and the Planning Commission is May 18th, 6:00 PM at City Hall.
The Bay City Boosters meeting will be held on May 27th at 11:30 in the Ad Montgomery Community Hall. Details to follow.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. Please join me at the Fencepost on May 24th for stories of people, places, and things in Bay City.
Volunteer. Its good for the soul.
