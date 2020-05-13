Greetings Bay City! Its been a quiet week for us. We continue to do home and yard projects. However we have different ideas on what constitutes yard projects. I like landscaping that looks like an English garden. Kin thinks it should look natural. I have done a lot of cleaning, baking, and lots of good down-home cooking. Kin is tall and thin and nothing I bake changes that, and you can guess who the food shows up on.
I finally found out who the creative mind is behind the Bay City Arts Center’s COVID-19 Art Initiative. It is Leeauna (Loni) Perry. She has been volunteering at BCAC for over 15 years and has served as Executive Director for a number of those. She is primarily responsible for the youth programs; for example the GBAM and summer art camps. I know that she also volunteers for a number of other organizations in Tillamook and Bay City, including the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program. Last week I said whoever created the Covid-19 Art Initiative is a genius and a hero. Thank you Loni for your creative spirit and your willingness to serve your community. You are an unsung hero!
Dee and Mark Harguth, owners of Sheltered Nook, have been open to house essential workers. They also have been busy doing improvements to their place of business. Sheltered Nook offers a tiny house vacation experience. Each tiny house has lovely landscaping and is surrounded by meadows and trees. They each sleep eight and have a living room, kitchen, bath, and loft. They are within walking distance of Kilchis Point Reserve with its walking trails to the bay. If I was there during the pandemic I would say I am ‘sheltering in style’.
I had a wonderful visit with Pat Patterson and an interesting conversation about trails, railroads, and totem poles. He has a totem pole and was trying to find help to move it to the home of a master artist in Bay City so it could be painted. Tillamook PUD came to the rescue. They were working in the area and were able to move it for him. Thank you PUD for helping Pat. Your support of the businesses and people of Tillamook County does not go unnoticed.
Bob Miles asked me to give a shout out for the hard working couple he saw pulling weeds and cutting blackberry bushes in their yard and on the bank at the corner of Portland Ave. and 6th Street. He, and I’m sure others, appreciates the change in the view and your hard work for the betterment of your neighborhood. Thank you.
I would like to send birthday wishes to Myra Stiernberg, Rachel Ryan, Jim Garling, Ed Cummings, Betty Conrad and Troy Taylor. Happy birthday and many more. Call me if you want to wish someone happy birthday or anniversary. Because of the pandemic, graduations were not held in the traditional way. If you would like to send a few words about a graduate, I’ll do my best to give them the spotlight they deserve.
Tuesday evening I had the privilege of attending a meeting of the Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA). They meet the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30. The meeting was hosted by President Joel Baker, owner of Kitty’s Food and Spirits, and of course we followed rules about social distancing and wearing masks. The TRA and the Bay City Oyster Club have similar goals and I wanted to show my support. Both the TRA and the Oyster Club seek ways to make aesthetic improvements and create events to draw citizens and tourists to the downtown core. Because Bay City shops, eats, and plays in Tillamook, we want them to know we are not only concerned for Bay City businesses, but for Tillamook’s family-owned businesses as well. This is a good time to join TRA or the Oyster Club and make your voice and ideas heard. I was introduced to members Mary Beeks and Annie Bishop at a previous meeting and was impressed by the work they have done on behalf of the TRA. Both have made major contributions through their membership. For example, Mary was instrumental in the banner program, and Annie was responsible for the New Years Eve ball drop. As any club knows, many hands make light work. Like the TRA, the Bay City Booster Club, beautification organization, Oyster Club, Fire Department, and Arts Center all want your participation. They are all made up of active and involved citizens seeking to serve the community in the best way they know how.
I will leave you with this quote “Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in” (Readers Digest anonymous).
See you next week at the Fencepost.
